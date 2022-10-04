WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

