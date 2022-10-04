ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

Jurors will consider death penalty for man charged in death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Man Pleads Guilty in Case of 18-Year-Old’s Overdose Death

Nearly four years ago, 18-year-old Kevin Cummings died of an drug overdose. Earlier this week, the man who supplied him with the substances was sentenced in the case. Nathan Windham, a Hillsborough resident, pleaded guilty in Orange County court on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter — a lesser charge as part of a plea deal. Windham spoke to the judge and the family of Cummings in court, apologizing for and accepting his actions.
WRAL

Man stabbed several times at Garner bus stop

The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
WRAL

Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs

The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy.
WRAL

Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument

GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
