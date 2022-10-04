Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Jurors will consider death penalty for man charged in death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.
WRAL
'I did what I had to do': Harnett Co. woman reflects on shooting man who broke into home
Tarika McAllister used the gun she had for the first time in shooting a man who tried to steal things from her Harnett County home on Tuesday morning. Tarika McAllister used the gun she had for the first time in shooting a man who tried to steal things from her Harnett County home on Tuesday morning.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Man Pleads Guilty in Case of 18-Year-Old’s Overdose Death
Nearly four years ago, 18-year-old Kevin Cummings died of an drug overdose. Earlier this week, the man who supplied him with the substances was sentenced in the case. Nathan Windham, a Hillsborough resident, pleaded guilty in Orange County court on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter — a lesser charge as part of a plea deal. Windham spoke to the judge and the family of Cummings in court, apologizing for and accepting his actions.
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Man stabbed several times at Garner bus stop
The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road. The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Arrest made in deadly North Carolina apartment shooting that injured pregnant woman
U.S. Marshals have arrested one man in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting in Chapel Hill on Sept. 27.
‘We did Kevin justice’: Mother reacts to guilty plea in Orange County opioid death case
A Hillsborough man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 overdose death of teenager Kevin Cummings
North Carolina community mourns young mother murdered in case of mistaken identity
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People cried, embraced and said prayers as they held a vigil for a 26-year-old mother killed in a case of mistaken identity. Davie County deputies say Quintia Miller was shot outside an apartment by Harold Reid, Jr., 78, who thought Miller was the woman getting ready to testify against him for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
WRAL
Two shot at home on Pennock Road in Durham
Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood.
Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release
Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.
WRAL
Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs
The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy. The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
WRAL
Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument
GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Family calls out Cary boading facility after dog returns with bite marks, scratches
A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary with bite marks, scratches and hot spots on his head and neck. A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary...
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
WRAL
WRAL Investigates the high rate of deaths from suicide and overdoses of Fort Bragg soldiers
WRAL Investigates the high rate of deaths from suicide and overdoses of Fort Bragg soldiers. And hear a family's plea to Army officials, months after their loved one was found dead. WRAL Investigates the high rate of deaths from suicide and overdoses of Fort Bragg soldiers. And hear a family's...
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Comments / 5