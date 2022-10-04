Read full article on original website
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Nolan Lalonde Earns NHL Contract
The OHL regular season is back underway. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, things have a normal feel to the start of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to restart our weekly feature on the Erie Otters. This season, it will be called Erie Otters Weekly. On Thursday mornings or thereabouts, we will talk all things Otters including a look back to last week’s games, a look ahead to what’s next and a significant story surrounding the team.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers assign Pickard to Bakersfield, release Virtanen from PTO
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their camp roster by two on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, while forward Jake Virtanen was released from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers roster now sits at 30 players...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
ESPN
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
WKTV
Comets open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season
The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks. The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
Yardbarker
Radim Zohorna: Calgary’s Newest Flame
The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
Fitzgerald returns to practice with Sabres
Casey Fitzgerald was back on the ice with the Sabres for practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, his first session with the team since Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh. Fitzgerald missed one practice and Tuesday's meeting with Carolina due to an injury. "You're just kinda itching all summer to get...
CBS Sports
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
