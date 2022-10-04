Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is still in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
Rue21 stores in Grand Island, Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — Rue21, a teen clothing retailer, is closing shop in central Nebraska. Locations in Kearney and Grand Island will be closing. The Kearney store at the Hilltop Mall opened in 2014. A year later, Grand Island's Conestoga Mall welcomed the outlet. Employees were recently informed of the...
Event aims to strengthen connections between KPD, community
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building bridges and strengthening connections, that’s the goal of the Faith and Blue event hosted by New Life Church and the Kearney Police Department. Families are invited to enjoy good food, play games, and explore some of law enforcement’s vehicles and equipment, all in hopes of increasing trust between KPD and the community.
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
Sears Hometown Store in Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — More changes are coming to the Kearney Hilltop Mall. Sears Hometown Store is having a blowout sale as they're closing. Deals are happening until Oct.27, when they shut the doors for good, or sooner if they sell out. They previously moved from a location north of...
Plans move forward for new GICC elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Central Catholic is in motion to build an elementary school attached to the high school. The school will expand to the north and the west sides of the property. Two hundred students are already enrolled for the future elementary school with plenty of space for more. Jordan Engle, the principal of the school, said they are excited about the future and the fundraising is going well.
NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Kearney Regional Airport celebrates changes
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Regional Airport celebrated not one, not two, but three major changes on Wednesday. The first was a ribbon cutting for Kearney Flight Services, a new city department which provides fuel and general aviation services at the airport. The second was revealing terminal renovations and...
Washburn hands UNK second loss of the season
KEARNEY. Neb. — The 12th-ranked Washburn Ichabods scored four of the last five points to down 6th-ranked Nebraska Kearney in five sets (22-25, -19, -21, 19-25, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. Winning at Buckle Court for the third time in five years, WU (14-3, 6-3)...
Athlete of the Week: Carlos Collazo cashes in on two school records
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora has been an unstoppable force in Class C1 this season and senior tailback Carlos Collazo is a major reason why. He is averaging 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns per game and recently broke a pair of school records in the Huskies' 54-14 win over the Minden Whippets.
