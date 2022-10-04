Furry on the outside, sweet and tangy on the inside. For many the image of a kiwi fruit evokes the country of New Zealand, yet its origins are elsewhere. The fruit had been grown in China for many centuries and only at the turn of the 20th Century, in 1904, a school principal by the name of Isabel Fraser brought some seeds to New Zealand after coming back from her travels.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO