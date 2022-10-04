Read full article on original website

Manufactured or mobile homes now part of Asheville's affordable housing conversation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is considering a change to zoning regulations to allow the replacement of manufactured, or mobile homes, on sites where they previously existed. "I lived in one for a while, and it's affordable," Asheville Development Services planning coordinator Ricky Hurley said. "Affordable...

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...

Gas trackers show climbing fuel prices in WNC, across the US
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is now more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A, and decreased oil production will likely send prices even higher. Prices are up 7 cents in a week and are a nickel more...

2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...

Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.

Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...

It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...

Elkamet announces further expansion in Henderson County, creation of at least 5 new jobs
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elkamet has announced plans for another expansion of its Henderson County facility in East Flat Rock. It is at the previous site of the Henderson County fairgrounds. The company is now expanding for its fourth time since arriving in 2006. The project is focused...

Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....

Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...

Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.

Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...

Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County
A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...

AdventHealth holds hiring event, looks to fill wide assortment of open full-time positions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitals across the country continue to do what they can to recruit and retain staff. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, AdventHealth Hendersonville hosted a career expo to fill roughly 10% of its full-time positions currently available. The company wants to fill all types of jobs —...

Company expands to Spartanburg, creating 88 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)— Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county. The company specializes in automotive exhaust technology and provides parts for German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and British carmakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Boysen USA will operate at...

Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions
More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.

Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
