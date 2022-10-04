ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County

A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...
Company expands to Spartanburg, creating 88 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)— Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county. The company specializes in automotive exhaust technology and provides parts for German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and British carmakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Boysen USA will operate at...
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
