Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
cw34.com
Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mall at Wellington Green announced it will accept drop-off donations from the public for Hurricane Ian relief starting Oct. 6. The mall is working alongside the Stuart-based D.O.A. Fishing Lures who will transport donated items to communities greatly affected on the West Coast. Accepted...
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 hurt after fire engulfs Port St. Lucie warehouse
Residents in Port St. Lucie may have seen a large plume of black smoke after a warehouse caught fire.
WPTV
Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Commission voted Tuesday to waive the tipping fees at the county landfill to help ease the burden of yard waste clean-up following Hurricane Ian. Fees will will be waived beginning today through the next two weeks. No tipping fees will...
cityoffortpierce.com
In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams
Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
cw34.com
"Do your research": Port St. Lucie Tradition residents divided on new trail
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “We’ve appealed, we've asked, we've done everything except get down on our knees and ask could you please not do this," said Del Webb Tradition resident Charlie Johnson. Johnson and Dan Marra are asking master developers Mattamy Homes to reconsider the...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wflx.com
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
Loxahatchee house damaged by fire, heavy smoke
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee. No injuries have been reported.
hometownnewstc.com
St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 5
On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
cw34.com
Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
cw34.com
'It's still over $100 to fill up,' Florida residents see little relief at the pump
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — Right now, Florida drivers should all be saving 25-cents a gallon at the gas pump. CBS12 News went out to gas stations on the last day of September to check gas prices so we could go back this week and see if anything's changed. Resident,...
Comments / 0