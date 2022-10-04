Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE wrestler and mother-of-three Sara Lee dead at 30: Lee's mother says 'we are all in shock' but doesn't disclose how she died
Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her mother announced on Thursday. Lee, who in August 2015 won the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough, posted a photo of herself in gym clothes the day before her death. 'Celebrating finally being healthy...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Updates Cryptic Twitter Bio Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s social media activity has been minimal since he parted ways with WWE in 2021. Wyatt’s recent social media posts have been cryptic, to say the least, and his latest activity on Twitter might just be a major tease about his WWE return. The real-life Windham Rotunda...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Spears Seemingly Says ‘Goodbye’ To AEW
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing that he is quitting AEW, as was seen over the weekend. Given that Tony Khan has declared that he is not issuing releases, that appears to be more of an angle than a true departure. Another AEW celebrity has hinted that he’s leaving.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Now Selling Interesting Cody Rhodes Merchandise
Cody Rhodes is known for a lot of things, and giving out his weight belt to a lucky fan at ringside is one of those things. Now, it seems WWE is cashing in on that. While the American Nightmare nurses his torn pec, WWE is pushing out new merchandise. Fans can now get their hands on one of his trademark pieces of merchandise.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Expected To Make Change To Raw Commentary Team
WWE is changing the Raw commentary team, according to WrestleVotes. Per the report, the change is expected to happen this Monday, which will be the show’s season premiere. The report noted, “I’m told to expect a commentary change on RAW with the season premiere this coming week,” the report noted. “Other minor aspects of both shows are also set to get altered as well.”
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Crosses Huge WWE Milestone
Roman Reigns has been on a war path, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back in 2020. The Tribal Chief remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. He became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has been utterly infallible,...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Picks The Favorite Nickname WWE Gave Him
Seth Rollins has been an instrumental part of WWE since he made his main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield. Throughout the years, Rollins would go on to portray many characters over the years, winning several championships in the process. Whether he is The Architect, The Authority,...
ringsidenews.com
Ethan Page Has A Message For AEW Fans Interested In Backstage Drama
AEW has been in hot water for a number of reasons since its inception in the year 2019. The company faced backlash when Cody Rhodes left it for WWE. There were other issues that also came up after The American Nightmare’s departure. We wouldn’t want to mention all the...
ringsidenews.com
Alicia Fox Engaged To Be Married
Alicia Fox had some very public issues with alcohol back in 2019. She faced her demons head-on as fans continued to give her support. However, she eventually overcame them as well. Fox has previously dated fellow WWE colleague Wade Barrett. However, the couple split in 2012 after ending their 2-year-long...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana Has Awkward Moment With CM Punk T-Shirt
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana for being jealous of him. He also mentioned that Cabana agreed not...
Comments / 0