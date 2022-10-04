ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Springs, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Newberry, FL
Local
Florida Government
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#North Central Florida
Motley Fool

The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Nowhere else in the Sunshine State can match these prices. Florida's Gulf Coast has some pretty affordable cities, including Homosassa and Crystal River. Florida is a great place to live for those who enjoy outdoor sports and water activities. Florida isn't just a popular tourist destination. Its beautiful beaches and...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial

(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy