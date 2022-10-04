Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Florida
Nowhere else in the Sunshine State can match these prices. Florida's Gulf Coast has some pretty affordable cities, including Homosassa and Crystal River. Florida is a great place to live for those who enjoy outdoor sports and water activities. Florida isn't just a popular tourist destination. Its beautiful beaches and...
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
Hurricane Ian raises concerns on building codes for North Central Florida residents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, residents across North Central Florida are taking a closer look at how their homes would fare in a storm of that magnitude. “Given the strength of that storm and the amount of rain that fell, we could’ve had problems here...
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Threat to Gulf Coast High School as Collier County schools prepare to reopen.
A threat was made to Gulf Coast High School the day before Collier schools are scheduled to open after Hurricane Ian.
Watch: Florida Man Shown Escaping Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Neared Shore
The man is shown fleeing hours before the storm temporarily removed access to the island's only bridge.
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
