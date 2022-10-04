Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire North cancer awareness T-Shirt fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire North High School football and volleyball teams are partnering to raise funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Football captains, Gavin Koleski and James Jarzynski, started selling pink shirts at lunch Thursday and also sold the shirts at Thursday night’s Eau Claire North Volleyball Game.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
WEAU-TV 13
Jackson County receives Nalox-ZONE box
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Behavioral Health Division installed a new Nalox-ZONE box in its office to provide Narcan for free to the community. Narcan helps reserve the effects of a drug overdose. Jessica Stinson, Behavioral Health Manager, said it’s a resource that is needed in the community.
WEAU-TV 13
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Osseo on Wednesday. The Osseo Fire Department said that the fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on 9th Street. At the time of the fire, a woman and her two children were at the...
WEAU-TV 13
‘REACH-A-CHILD’ brings hope to children in need
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received 45 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations as part of the REACH-A-Child™ program. It comes from $21,000 in contributions from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation. According to a media release from AT&T, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD holds referendum information sessions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District hosted its first of three information sessions regarding the capital referendum. The nearly $100 million referendum plans to address aging infrastructure, improve learning environment, reinvestment in buildings. South Middle School hosted Thursday night’s event and would be the biggest beneficiary of the referendum receiving more than $42 million.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls is painting the town pink
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls is painting the town pink Thursday. Paint the Town Pink is happening until 7:00 p.m. The annual event supports breast cancer awareness and small businesses. Paint the Town Pink includes live music, a wine tasting tour and a car show. Event organizers say it’s...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU is under construction
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are driving down Hastings Way this week, don’t be worried by boards over the windows of our building. WEAU is not shutting down. We are currently doing some major renovations to the news station. Things will look a little different around here, but...
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County
TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
wiproud.com
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
Haunted Basement Escape Room fundraiser returns to Historic Schlegelmilch House
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween may be a few weeks away, but there’s still plenty of spooky fun around the Chippewa Valley. In Eau Claire, Tactical Escape 101 and the Chippewa Valley Museum teamed up for the 6th year to host a haunted basement escape room fundraiser at the Historic Schlegelmilch House.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Felicia and Sullivan
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - After being surrendered to the Chippewa Humane Association one year ago this month, Felicia is still waiting to find a new home. This eight-year-old is the current office cat at CHA, and staff members think she would do best in a home with another calm cat, or as the only pet.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn Co. to vote on healthcare referendum in November
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters in Dunn County will weigh in on an advisory referendum question focusing on national healthcare. The proposed referendum is non-binding. That means it won’t become a law if approved by the voters. For those involved with the measure, they say the referendum is...
Following vandalism at Castle Mound State Park, Jackson County Crime Stoppers ask public for help
In a Facebook post, they ask for information about an incident involving spray paint on rock formations at Castle Mound State Park on Highway 12.
