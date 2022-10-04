Read full article on original website
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
‘Pets in the Park’ event returning to Carolina Beach this weekend
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After a successful event in 2021, Pets in the Park is returning to Carolina Beach on October 8th. The event celebrating pets, their owners and pet-friendly businesses is scheduled to run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Organizers say all well-behaved pets on leash...
Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Calabash hosting fishing camp for kids with limb loss
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are 130,000 children in the United States with some amount of limb loss, and a few of them are taking part in a fishing camp this weekend in Brunswick County. NubAbility Athletics Foundation says the organization is holding its second deep sea fishing camp...
Riverfest returning to Wilmington this weekend after two year hiatus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID concerns, Riverfest is making a comeback this weekend. The event began in 1979 and is celebrated on the first full weekend of October, running along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street. Tens of...
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
A popular Wilmington brewery is adding a Downtown Raleigh taproom
Downtown Raleigh is adding one of North Carolina’s best known breweries for hazy IPAs.
McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
Pumpkin Paint Party held at Robeson Community College
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Robeson Community College held their first ever Pumpkin Paint Party Wednesday afternoon, allowing students to be as creative as they wanted in transforming their pumpkins. The activity drew students from multiple programs, including Industrial, Culinary, Cosmetology, and the Early College. Cosmetology student Shylah Godwin...
City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
Wesley Methodist’s pumpkin patch is back for its 32nd year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just in time for autumn, the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church‘s beloved pumpkin patch has returned to Wilmington. It’s hard to miss the festive display when driving past the church on South College Road. The annual pumpkin patch has been a fall staple...
Habitat restoration grants awarded for Battery Island protection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects, including one in the Cape Fear. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitat while also providing storm protection and water...
Wake OKs $20M plan to build 300-acre park. It’s the county’s 1st new park in 12 years.
Beech Bluff County Park will feature playgrounds, eco-friendly reserves and hiking trails. Here is where it will be located.
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls
Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
