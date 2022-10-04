ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash hosting fishing camp for kids with limb loss

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are 130,000 children in the United States with some amount of limb loss, and a few of them are taking part in a fishing camp this weekend in Brunswick County. NubAbility Athletics Foundation says the organization is holding its second deep sea fishing camp...
CALABASH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Riverfest returning to Wilmington this weekend after two year hiatus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID concerns, Riverfest is making a comeback this weekend. The event began in 1979 and is celebrated on the first full weekend of October, running along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street. Tens of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pumpkin Paint Party held at Robeson Community College

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Robeson Community College held their first ever Pumpkin Paint Party Wednesday afternoon, allowing students to be as creative as they wanted in transforming their pumpkins. The activity drew students from multiple programs, including Industrial, Culinary, Cosmetology, and the Early College. Cosmetology student Shylah Godwin...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wesley Methodist’s pumpkin patch is back for its 32nd year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just in time for autumn, the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church‘s beloved pumpkin patch has returned to Wilmington. It’s hard to miss the festive display when driving past the church on South College Road. The annual pumpkin patch has been a fall staple...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Habitat restoration grants awarded for Battery Island protection

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects, including one in the Cape Fear. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitat while also providing storm protection and water...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls

Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Community Policy