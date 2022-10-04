ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision

DALHART, Texas (KKTV) - Two firefighters in the Texas Panhandle were killed while returning from a call Tuesday night. The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said its chief and a young firefighter were on their way to the fire station when their vehicle was hit head-on by a semi-truck. Both died at the scene.
California water agencies offer Colorado River savings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they’re willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they’d be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California’s urban water and is the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley.
