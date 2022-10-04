Read full article on original website
El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations. Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself...
Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision
DALHART, Texas (KKTV) - Two firefighters in the Texas Panhandle were killed while returning from a call Tuesday night. The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said its chief and a young firefighter were on their way to the fire station when their vehicle was hit head-on by a semi-truck. Both died at the scene.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An elementary student was arrested after bringing a gun to his school. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the boy was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center on felony charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Cheyenne Mountain School District ranks No. 1 in Colorado according to new school ratings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region boasts some of the best districts in the state, according to new rankings released Tuesday. According to this year’s “Best Schools and Districts” rankings, compiled by school data aggregation site Niche, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 came out on top for all districts in the state of Colorado.
California water agencies offer Colorado River savings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they’re willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they’d be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California’s urban water and is the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley.
Colorado legislative forum on Tuesday featuring candidate from State House District 17 and State Senate District 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a forum featuring candidates in one of Colorado’s most competitive districts. The forum is being hosted by the Pikes Peak United Way and moderated by KKTV 11 News Evening Anchor Adam Atchison. You can watch the forum live Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. in this article.
Proposition 123: What you need to know about the affordable housing measure on Colorado’s ballot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Supporters of Colorado Proposition 123 met in Colorado Springs Thursday morning to discuss their hopes and goals for the ballot item, which will appear statewide on Election Day. If passed, Proposition 123 would dedicate 0.1% of the state budget to help fund affordable housing programs. That...
