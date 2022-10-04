The talk around town is again about another request for a mill levy override in this part of Adams County. It's a place where working people have been hit hard already by inflation. "I own a painting company. It costs me more $20 just to go to work and then $20 to come back," said Alex Vigil. But get him thinking about schools and he softens a bit. "My mom was a teacher for over 40 years and she didn't even make enough to even make it." Still, he was having a tough time deciding about a mill levy override that would cost homeowners...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO