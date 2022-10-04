ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
California's inflation relief checks hit bank accounts Friday

CALIFORNIA, USA — Millions of Californians will start seeing money hit their bank accounts this week as the Middle Class Tax Refunds start going out. Some families could see up to $1,050. However, this is not a gas rebate, like the governor originally wanted. It actually goes to certain taxpayers.
A Big Boost Is Coming to Social Security -- But Will It Be Enough for You?

Soaring inflation is setting the stage for a huge Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. Social Security raises have historically failed to give seniors adequate buying power, and the same might happen in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The kind of tax hike voters haven't approved in 22 years

The talk around town is again about another request for a mill levy override in this part of Adams County. It's a place where working people have been hit hard already by inflation. "I own a painting company. It costs me more $20 just to go to work and then $20 to come back," said Alex Vigil. But get him thinking about schools and he softens a bit. "My mom was a teacher for over 40 years and she didn't even make enough to even make it." Still, he was having a tough time deciding about a mill levy override that would cost homeowners...
Local financial planners discuss how to save during an economic downturn

2022 hasn’t been a good year financially. "We've got trouble in the Ukraine, which is throwing a lot of uncertainty out there, inflation, rates of inflation we haven't seen in 40 years and we're also seeing interest rates moving up at an alarming pace to try and tamp down the inflation," said Phil Bollin, a certified financial planner and BGSU adjunct instructor in the finance department.
How to Retire at 50: Save Your Way to an Early Retirement

It doesn’t matter if you’re 25, 44, or 65; retirement has a way of sneaking up on you. If you want to retire before the traditional age of 65 to 70, you need to pay close attention to your finances and consider what you’ll need when your employment income stops. But for those who want to retire at 50, clear savings and investment goals are critical for sustaining your lifestyle.
