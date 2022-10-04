Read full article on original website
Quest 1
2d ago
Can these idiots comprehend to sit in jail the rest your life was it worth it or maybe that's where all their friends are at. Have fun with the man life. It's a jungle inside of a jungle
Reply(2)
6
X Hill
2d ago
Congratulations, I hope he find a cell mate to love on him nightly
Reply
21
Michael Tukes
1d ago
Just a crazy reminder of how your emotions could get the best of you in a split second and ruin your life. I hope this serves as a lesson.
Reply
3
Related
Joliet man charged after girlfriend's child shoots self in face with unsecured gun
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man has been arrested after a two-year-old boy shot himself in the face with an unsecured gun last week. At about 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street for a report of a two-year-old boy who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for having gun while on parole for prior firearm offense
CHICAGO - A man who was on parole for prior gun charges was sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was found with a loaded firearm near a Chicago playground in March 2021. Kejuan Carr, 26, was inside Humboldt Park and directly across the street from a playground...
cwbchicago.com
Man allegedly participated in triple shooting on Sunday, 10 months after prosecutors refused to charge him in a murder case
Last December, Chicago police asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Ishmael Simpson with a murder that occurred eight months earlier. The evidence against Simpson allegedly included surveillance video of the murder and CPD bodyworn camera footage of him being arrested two days after the shooting for illegal gun possession. When cops detained him, he was allegedly wearing many of the same unique clothing items as the killer.
cwbchicago.com
#44: Chicago man shot and killed 2 people at a party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed two men during a party last week while on bond for attempted murder and on probation for a felony narcotics case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley was also allegedly carrying a handgun when police arrested him this week in River North. He is the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop
Video shows the woman struggling with the suspect before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waukegan man fatally shot during altercation inside Beach Park home
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Waukegan man was fatally shot during an altercation at a home in Beach Park early Thursday. At about 12:40 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue for a report of a person shot. According...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 36