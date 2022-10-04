ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Quest 1
2d ago

Can these idiots comprehend to sit in jail the rest your life was it worth it or maybe that's where all their friends are at. Have fun with the man life. It's a jungle inside of a jungle

X Hill
2d ago

Congratulations, I hope he find a cell mate to love on him nightly

Michael Tukes
1d ago

Just a crazy reminder of how your emotions could get the best of you in a split second and ruin your life. I hope this serves as a lesson.

WGN News

37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man allegedly participated in triple shooting on Sunday, 10 months after prosecutors refused to charge him in a murder case

Last December, Chicago police asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Ishmael Simpson with a murder that occurred eight months earlier. The evidence against Simpson allegedly included surveillance video of the murder and CPD bodyworn camera footage of him being arrested two days after the shooting for illegal gun possession. When cops detained him, he was allegedly wearing many of the same unique clothing items as the killer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS)  -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available. 
WOOD DALE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL
