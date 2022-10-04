ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Violence#Sexual Violence#Guns#Violent Crime#Dvam#Ywca San Diego County
CBS 8

San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

FOUND: 74-year-old Edgar Cruz in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Update: A missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was located Sunday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department. The Oceanside Police Department was looking Sunday for a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Edgar Cruz walked away from his home at 3200...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Tips sought in effort to find teen runaway from Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley. Alene Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
CBS 8

California Wolf Center celebrates 45th Anniversary

JULIAN, Calif. — If you're planning a trip to the mountains this fall season you could share a delicious Julian apple with a gray wolf. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the California Wolf Center. Julian may be best known for its apple pie and downtown district, but just six miles away you can break away from the pack at the California Wolf Center.
JULIAN, CA
CBS 8

Monarch School celebrates annual 2022 fundraiser during Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN DIEGO — For this Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 8 is showing the power of art and how it's keeping the culture alive for students at the Monarch School in Barrio Logan. "We're the only school of this kind in the country. All our students K-12 are currently experiencing some type of instability in their housing. We say they're unhoused," said Chuy Nunez, the Monarch School's public information officer and high school athletic director.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy