North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
Soapy Joe's hires people with disabilities for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
SAN DIEGO — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Sixteen people with disabilities work across several Soapy Joe’s car wash locations across San Diego helping customers get a car wash while making sure it’s a smooth and enjoyable ride. "I always come here on time. I...
Thank you CBS 8 viewers for your kindness and generosity
POWAY, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers are caring and generous. In this article I'd like to pause for a moment to say, 'Thank You'! In this Zevely Zone, my goal is to show you how you're making a difference across San Diego County. When Joanna Jaeger and her son...
Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County
SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
Pinay Empowerment Summit in National City inspires people from all backgrounds
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The Pinay Empowerment Summit took place in the heart of National City at Parco on 8th and B streets Saturday. JoAnn Fields put on the event in hopes to inspire not only Filipino women, but people of all Asian American backgrounds to have a voice in the community.
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
Jaywalking to soon be decriminalized in California | What you need to know
SAN DIEGO — It's clear that the current law, and threat of fines, did not hinder pedestrians from jaywalking, but starting January 1, 2023 jaywalking will be decriminalized now that Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act. It's an unfortunate time for anyone who gets stopped by...
Priest James Foundation brings joy of golf to those recovering from traumatic injuries
SAN DIEGO — Priest Rivera was in sixth grade at Capri Elementary watching his teacher conduct a science experiment when the glass container exploded. Rivera's head caught fire, burning him severely and forcing him to UC San Diego's burn center. "I remember going to science class and the teacher...
Lawsuit: Encinitas Mayor and State Senate Candidate refuses to apoplogize for blocking critics on Facebook
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas Mayor and State Senate candidate Catherine Blakespear faces yet another lawsuit for blocking members of the public from her on Facebook and other social media platforms. The lawsuit, filed by five members of the public which include a city council candidate, an ex-firefighter, and County...
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
San Diego Humane Society sends team to help animals affected by Hurricane Ian
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is stepping up to help the animals being affected by Hurricane Ian at the request of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). A four person team left San Diego...
FOUND: 74-year-old Edgar Cruz in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Update: A missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was located Sunday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department. The Oceanside Police Department was looking Sunday for a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Edgar Cruz walked away from his home at 3200...
Tips sought in effort to find teen runaway from Spring Valley
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley. Alene Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
California Wolf Center celebrates 45th Anniversary
JULIAN, Calif. — If you're planning a trip to the mountains this fall season you could share a delicious Julian apple with a gray wolf. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the California Wolf Center. Julian may be best known for its apple pie and downtown district, but just six miles away you can break away from the pack at the California Wolf Center.
Monarch School celebrates annual 2022 fundraiser during Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN DIEGO — For this Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 8 is showing the power of art and how it's keeping the culture alive for students at the Monarch School in Barrio Logan. "We're the only school of this kind in the country. All our students K-12 are currently experiencing some type of instability in their housing. We say they're unhoused," said Chuy Nunez, the Monarch School's public information officer and high school athletic director.
Carmel Valley principal apologizes for Hitler portrait in classroom
SAN DIEGO — The principal of Carmel Valley Middle School is apologizing to the community after a portrait of Adolph Hitler was posted on the wall of a 7th grade classroom. A 12-year-old student, who is Jewish, saw the photo and told his father. “We're sitting at the dinner...
