Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Housing Prices Remain High as Sales Fall
Home sales in the city of Santa Fe decreased by 29% in the third quarter of this year compared with 2021, and by 22% in Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. During the same time period, city median home prices increased by 21% to $575,000 and by 8% to $775,000 in the county. While the year-to-year comparison shows an increase, both city and county median home prices dropped slightly compared to the most recent quarter. “The Santa Fe housing market, along with much of the country, experienced a rebalancing shift with slowing home and land sales facing growing market pressure on prices,” Andrea Dobyns, 2022 President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “As the Federal Reserve increases mortgage rates to address inflation, the housing market is responding.” Year-to-year price increases were highest—more than 25%—in the Southeast sector: between the east side and west of Old Santa Fe Trail, including Quail Run, where the third quarter median house cost was $1.37 million. That area also had the highest decrease in home sales, which dropped by 37% year-to-year. The lowest-priced houses were in the city’s Midtown and Southside sectors, where the median house cost rose by 11.3% year-to-year, from $405,000 to $451,000, and sales dropped by close to 32%. SAR’s quarterly indicators says “some relief may be on the horizon” for active buyers, as “falling home sales have helped inventory to improve, while the rise in interest rates is putting downward pressure on home prices.”
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
KOAT 7
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
ESTATE OF PERRY ROBERT HARPER JR., Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Perry Robert Harper Jr. (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA, P. O. Box 15698, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004 and P.O. Box 40 Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
rrobserver.com
Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business
Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta: Another day, another (weather) delay
It’s getting to be a familiar routine – the eight America’s Challenge teams, along with officials, crew, and weather guys, file into the briefing room, meteorologist Randy Lefevre shows his weather slides (with lots of green indicating rain in the middle where New Mexico is), and event director Sam Parks announces another postponement in hopes of better weather.
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis
For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta rained out again
Morning rain made NM 528 wet and slick Wednesday morning. (Garrison Wells/Observer) A red flag was raised at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday because of rain in and around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Announcers on the field said wind conditions were favorable, but that rain and a low cloud ceiling prevented...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
rrobserver.com
State announces funding for food project at UNM
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and UNM Food Project students (Photo courtesy of Higher Education Department) The New Mexico Higher Education Department and University of New Mexico Basic Needs Project announced on Sept. 30 a new statewide initiative to research the food and housing needs of students at public colleges and universities in New Mexico and fund those institutions.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
WBUR
On a moonlit balloon ride 1,000 feet above Albuquerque, 'It's just so peaceful'
For the full story, click here. We revisit Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd's moonlit ride with the Dawn Patrol during Albuquerque's annual Balloon Fiesta from last October. 1,000 feet above the city, pilot Matthew Grote explains the wonders of hot air ballooning.
KOAT 7
Local STEM school working to make Balloon Fiesta Park a little greener
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concession row at Balloon Fiesta Park is filled with a lot of delicious food and drinks, but all those treats lead to a lot of trash. For all nine days of the event, Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science students are going to school by day and recycling by night and even some mornings too.
Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 5
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to determine if the balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. There is currently light […]
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
kunm.org
City councilor introduces memorial urging state lawmakers to reverse ban on rent control
Last month, KUNM reported on a protest by the People’s Housing Project to reverse a statewide ban on rent control. This week Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced a memorial urging the New Mexico state legislature to repeal the ban. According to a study, 40% of Albuquerque residents are...
