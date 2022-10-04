Read full article on original website
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
Student accused of filming girl in high school bathroom in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording a girl in a high school bathroom without her knowing it. The Leesburg Police Department said it received the report about the incident at Loudoun County High School on Oct. 3. The […]
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
Morgan Messenger
Air guard members recall plane crash on Fairview Drive 30 years ago
It has been 30 years since the C-130 airplane from the 167th Air National Guard crashed on Fairview Drive and killed all six crewmen on board. On October 7, 1992 the cargo plane took off from the Martinsburg airport about 9:12 a.m. and at 9:23 a.m. it struck the cross-country power lines at Spruce Pine Hollow in Hedgesville.
One Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Serious' Hagerstown Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)
One person was reportedly killed in a “serious vehicle collision” at a busy Maryland intersection, according to police. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County responded to the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported crash that was backing up traffic.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
royalexaminer.com
Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’
Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
wfmd.com
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
wfmd.com
Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program
The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor
A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland
Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FBI and law enforcement recruit prospective employees from high school ranks
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Law enforcement is a big part of our everyday lives and is constantly under the microscope. But a youth training academy in Martinsburg, West Virginia showcases a promising future in the ranks of those who work diligently to keep us safe. High school student Jett Husty lives in Morgantown […]
wypr.org
Guard at Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown injured in assault Tuesday
The Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown was locked down Tuesday morning after a correctional officer was assaulted allegedly by an inmate, according to a Department of Public Safety and Corrections official. The officer was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. The unidentified inmate is facing charges due to...
