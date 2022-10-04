ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyo Symphony opens new season with Beethoven’s 9th on Saturday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022–23 concert season with arguably one of the most recognizable and beloved orchestral pieces ever written. Beethoven’s massive 9th Symphony, often referred to as “Ode to Joy” for its final movement with chorus, opens the program this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’

CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Education
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl

Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

MHCC buys Summit Med

Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County International Airport to add additional flight

CASPER, Wyo. — For roughly a year, the Casper-Natrona County International Airport has been operating with just one round-trip flight per day. However, starting in November, the airport will add an additional flight to its operations. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to add the...
CASPER, WY

