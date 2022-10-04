Read full article on original website
Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
Wyo Symphony opens new season with Beethoven’s 9th on Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022–23 concert season with arguably one of the most recognizable and beloved orchestral pieces ever written. Beethoven’s massive 9th Symphony, often referred to as “Ode to Joy” for its final movement with chorus, opens the program this...
Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’
CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
‘Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds’: Casper historian presenting at Trails Center on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based historian Tom Rea will deliver a presentation titled “Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Twiss was a West Point Academy graduate who came to Fort Laramie as a civilian...
5th annual Casper Oktoberfest aims to raise $100K for Make-A-Wish Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5th annual “Casper Oktoberfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with the goal of raising $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes to 12 children with critical illnesses. There will be over 15 regional breweries participating in the...
Report: Committee decides two LGBTQ books can stay in Kelly Walsh school library
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County School District Reconsideration Committee tasked with considering whether two books should be allowed to remain in the Kelly Walsh High School library has decided in favor of retaining the books. The committee’s decision regarding the books “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Trans...
Casper Pride holding ‘Coming Out Day’ celebration at The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — National “Coming Out Day” is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Casper Pride has plans to celebrate. Casper Pride will hold a Coming Out Day celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at The Void, 128 E. 2nd St. There will be free food,...
(PHOTOS) From guts to dreams: Curator excited at range on display as the NIC opens six new exhibits
CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum is welcoming six new exhibits and will be holding an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 for people to come check out the diverse range of art. With everything from haunting charcoal depictions of hunting guts to bright...
Candidate Questionnaire: Kathy Dolan for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
Casper-area families can apply for ‘Shop with a Cop’ for kids to find holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers with Casper-area agencies are preparing to accompany kids from the community to shop for holiday gifts as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. The program aims to allow kids from underprivileged families to select gifts for themselves and...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/28/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Casper attorney posthumously recognized with Wyoming State Bar service award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Jon B. Huss, a recently deceased attorney from Casper, is the recipient of the Bar’s fourth annual John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award. The award was presented during an awards luncheon at the Wyoming State Bar’s Annual Meeting and...
Casper’s Thai Kitchen announces reopening date after temporary closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of Thai Kitchen in Casper have announced a date to reopen after closing earlier this year. In a Facebook post yesterday, the restaurant said it will reopen on Friday, Oct. 14. “We have missed you,” the post said. “Thank you so much for all...
City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
133K-square-foot ‘WYO Sports Ranch’ expects to open in summer 2024 in Casper; lease agreement approved
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 9–0 to approve a lease agreement that will allow a nonprofit entity formed to create a new indoor sports facility to move forward with plans for city-owned land near the Ford Wyoming Center. Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex,...
Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl
Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
MHCC buys Summit Med
Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
Casper-Natrona County International Airport to add additional flight
CASPER, Wyo. — For roughly a year, the Casper-Natrona County International Airport has been operating with just one round-trip flight per day. However, starting in November, the airport will add an additional flight to its operations. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to add the...
