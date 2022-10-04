ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista

A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
VISTA, CA
