Special sand sculpture built to honor UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash
SAN DIEGO — Steve Krueger, a beloved UPS driver tragically killed on the job when a plane crashed into his truck in Santee, is honored with a unique sand sculpture a year to the day of his death. The Imperial Beach Posse - a group of professional sand carvers,...
Santee residents banding together to rebuild after plane crash a year ago
SAN DIEGO — Santee residents remember the rush to rescue an elderly couple from their Santee home after a small plane crashed on the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle street nearly one year ago. "Seeing this place on fire; It looked like something out of a war video game,"...
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
Body found in South Bay debris fire; suspect arrested
A 42-year-old man suspected of killing another man and disposing his body in a fire in National City was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Man walking on freeway hit, killed near Mission Valley
A man who was walking on the freeway Thursday night was killed after being hit by a truck, California Highway Patrol said.
Human remains found in unidentified aircraft crash east of Jamul
LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in a remote area of San Diego County east of Jamul in a remote area on Oct. 4. Cal Fire was notified that an airplane was in distress in the area of Lyons peak road and Lyons valley road.
Oceanside officials approve unarmed security guards to patrol Downtown area
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new program pitched by Oceanside officials to curb crime and other disturbances would allow unarmed security guards to assist Oceanside Police with patrols in the city's Downtown area. A one-year pilot program approved by City of Oceanside officials allows unarmed security guards to patrol some...
A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The...
CHP: Man changing tire on I-805 hit by vehicle, killed
CHP officials said a 31-year-old man was trying to change a tire when a white Toyota Camry struck him.
70-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Mountain View
San Diego Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Mountain View Thursday night.
Motorcyclist dies in collision with MTS bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista late Tuesday evening, police said.
Street race eyed as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids
Investigators looking into street race as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids; 10-year-old girl critically injured.
Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP
A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.
Nine minors injured in possible racing-related crash on I-8 in Del Cerro
SAN DIEGO — Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto the...
Marine recruit dies after collapsing in training at Camp Pendleton
SAN DIEGO — The United States Marine Corps released the identity of a Marine recruit who was pronounced dead after he collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton on September 27. Private First Class Javier F. Pong, 18, became unconscious and unresponsive during routine training on September 27, military officials...
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
NCTD shuts down COASTER Service this weekend for rail corridor maintenance
SAN DIEGO — Starting Saturday, the North County Transit District will shut down COASTER service to allow regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor. No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or Metropolitan...
Husband, wife identified in fatal South Bay car crash
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.
70-year-old man shot six times in Mountain View
A 70-year-old man was shot six times Thursday night in San Diego's Mountain View Neighborhood, San Diego Police Department said.
Unoccupied semi crashes into hydrant and building in Sorrento Valley
SAN DIEGO — A crazy scene unfolded in Sorrento Valley on Tuesday morning when a semi sheared off a fire hydrant and damaged an SDG&E box before crashing into a UPS headquarters building. Police told CBS 8 they believe the semi was parked on Pacific Heights Blvd. Battaliton Chief...
