A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO