ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback

Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. #Braves' A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it, we took it from them…We just played out of our minds.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) […] The post ‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
ClutchPoints

10 greatest Dodgers players of all time, ranked

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of baseball’s most historic franchises, with many of the greatest Dodgers players of all time finding themselves among the best in MLB history as well. They have technically been around since 1883, when they were introduced as the Brooklyn Grays. They later adopted the Dodgers nickname, but played in […] The post 10 greatest Dodgers players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets

The National League East turned out to be the lone must-watch division in the final weeks of the regular season. In the end, the Atlanta Braves had the last laugh over the New York Mets. The Braves clawed their way to first place in the NL East after they had trailed the Mets by 10.5 […] The post Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs

The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Cardinals pace MLB in 2022 attendance, but league-wide numbers still worrisome

Fan attendance in baseball games has seen a gradual decline over the years. It’s among the chief concerns of Major League Baseball, and recent numbers don’t look optimistic for the MLB in that area as a whole. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America noted that while there has been an increase in live audience count from 2021 to 2022, it’s only largely because 2021 saw COVID-19 wreak global havoc that affected nearly all events in terms of attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record

Aaron Judge has done it. Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge, whose quest for history was followed closely by the late Yankees legend’s son Roger Maris Jr., sparked a series of reactions from many on social media. But perhaps […] The post Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed a complete team effort in 2022. As a result, they are headed to the MLB playoffs as AL Central division champions. As per usual with Cleveland, pitching has been a main storyline. Notably, ace Shane Bieber and breakout star Triston McKenzie have led the charge in the rotation. Bieber shared […] The post Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone

Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB […] The post Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series

The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central and therefore clinched home field advantage in the AL Wild Card series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays earned a Wild Card spot and will be forced to travel to Cleveland following a 9-game road trip. Guardians manager Terry Francona was asked what kind of advantage that could provide […] The post Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: 2022 MLB Playoffs Cheat Sheet

The 2022 MLB Postseason is upon us and there are four games that will be taking place this weekend. Let’s continue our MLB playoffs odds series with a breakdown of everything you need to know heading into Wild Card Weekend and the rest of the postseason. The four matchups...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
