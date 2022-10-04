ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man shot on S Main Street, shooter charged with a felony after police chase

HOUSTON - A man evaded police a week after killing someone in southwest Houston. 43-year-old Ernest Christopher Nathan was charged with murder after he shot a man to death at 9598 Main Street. On Sept. 25 around 2:30 a.m., Nathan and another man, 32, were hanging out at a food truck when they got into an argument.
fox26houston.com

Man, woman shot in car on Park Drive in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were shot when someone opened fire on their vehicle in southeast Houston. The shooting occurred just before midnight on Park Street near Dumble Street. Police say the man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired several shots at the car. Authorities say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
fox26houston.com

Man killed in Baytown officer-involved shooting suspected of shooting 4 others

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who was suspected of shooting four other people on Wednesday evening. Steve Dorris, Patrol Watch Commander with the Baytown Police Department, said it all started when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Tri-City Beach Road around 6:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com

Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
Click2Houston.com

2 men jailed after deputies bust counterfeit ID operation with multiple Houston-area victims

HOUSTON – Two men are in jail after months of an alleged counterfeit ID operation that Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables busted in late September. According to documents, those involved in the operation attempted wire transfers for tens of thousands of dollars and rented a truck in the name of someone’s identity they stole, among other allegations.
Click2Houston.com

Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX

