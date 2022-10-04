Read full article on original website
Houston 6-year-old run over in parking lot; alleged drunk driver 'smirked' during crash
HOUSTON - Family members are demanding answers after police say an intoxicated driver fatally struck their 6-year-old boy over the weekend. "Somebody fumbled the ball," said Dana Hubbard. "Because of them fumbling the ball, my grandson is no longer here." Hubbard had been walking with his grandchildren Saturday evening to...
Man shot on S Main Street, shooter charged with a felony after police chase
HOUSTON - A man evaded police a week after killing someone in southwest Houston. 43-year-old Ernest Christopher Nathan was charged with murder after he shot a man to death at 9598 Main Street. On Sept. 25 around 2:30 a.m., Nathan and another man, 32, were hanging out at a food truck when they got into an argument.
Man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 found dead in SUV is now in Pasadena police custody
HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m. "Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly...
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
Jury seated in retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong, Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as a teen
HOUSTON - Opening arguments in the retrial for Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, Jr., who is accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home back in 2016, will begin on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. That's after a jury was seated on Thursday afternoon. A...
Man, woman shot in car on Park Drive in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Two people were shot when someone opened fire on their vehicle in southeast Houston. The shooting occurred just before midnight on Park Street near Dumble Street. Police say the man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired several shots at the car. Authorities say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Man killed in Baytown officer-involved shooting suspected of shooting 4 others
BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who was suspected of shooting four other people on Wednesday evening. Steve Dorris, Patrol Watch Commander with the Baytown Police Department, said it all started when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Tri-City Beach Road around 6:30 p.m.
2 killed in shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Two men were shot to death inside of a restaurant in southwest Houston on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Tai Loi Restaurant at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. According to HPD, witnesses reported that the two men were sitting in a booth...
Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects
HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Houston convenience store employee on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police released new video of two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a store employee who had just closed up for the night. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in the incident that occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Police...
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
2 men jailed after deputies bust counterfeit ID operation with multiple Houston-area victims
HOUSTON – Two men are in jail after months of an alleged counterfeit ID operation that Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables busted in late September. According to documents, those involved in the operation attempted wire transfers for tens of thousands of dollars and rented a truck in the name of someone’s identity they stole, among other allegations.
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A little boy on the way to the store with his family in Texas was violently killed over the weekend when a man ran him over three times, according to authorities. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the man was charged with murder after he...
29-year-old man accused of murder after pleading guilty, posting bond for aggravated robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - October 21, 2016, 29-year-old Giovani Montiel is charged with capital murder. His bond set at $200,000. "He sits in the Harris County Jail for over three years," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. In December 2019, Montiel entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of...
Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
20-year-old repeat offender asks lame duck criminal district court judge to sentence him to probation
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - July 13, 2019, 15-year-old Jordon Angel was shot to death at an apartment in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress. "First of all, he was my baby," said Jordon's mother Kimberly Booker-Angel. A then 17-year-old Zaylyn Cooks told police the shooting was an accident. He was...
