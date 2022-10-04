Read full article on original website
Interested in winter volleyball? Registration is now open
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Registration for the Rapid City Recreation Department’s Winter Volleyball Leagues is open. “There’s a chill in the air and that means it’s time to be thinking winter volleyball,” said Recreation Specialist Matt Brandhagen. “These leagues provide great opportunities to compete and have fun with friends and coworkers.”
Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon
Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
Salvation Army of the Black Hills preparing for annual winter clothes distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.
LOOK: 33 of our favorite photos from the state tennis tournament and soccer playoffs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Below are photos NewsCenter1 shot on Tuesday from the State ‘A’ Girls Tennis Tournament, as well as, from the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer match against Pierre. Photos from Girls Tennis Tournament and boys soccer.
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
Looking for a great coffee shop? Try Common Grounds in Spearfish
Common Grounds has brewed some of Spearfish’s favorite hot, cold, and blended drinks for over 20 years. The coffee shop features an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, as well as sweet treats. Owner Corey Brost says, “Y. ou have just the coffee shop and deli-type of experience.”. Brost...
How you can get started in hunting as an adult
This is a free course for teaching adults, young adults and families how to hunt. Participants learn to purchase proper tags, understand what land they can and can’t use for hunting, learn how to use hunting gear and even process a doe. “You can take somebody who has got...
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
High school football polls: Lyman moves up one spot after win over Bennett County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1. Harrisburg 5-1...
Looking for a job in education? Here are 7 opportunities available right now at Rapid City Area Schools
RAPID CITY, S.D – Everyone has heard about the shortage of teachers afflicting South Dakota schools, but the need for people extends beyond the classroom. Here are some other positions that the Rapid City School District is looking to fill:. Paraprofessional – $13-$17 hourly. Paraprofessionals are student support...
Rapid City Area Schools entering the digital age with new recruitment methods for bus driver positions
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As certain bus routes continue to be temporarily cancelled almost two months into the school year and bus driver shortages continue to be seen across the state and across the nation, the Rapid City school district is looking to social media to help search for candidates to fill the position.
UPDATE: Missing 10-year old Louis Rondeau found safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Louis Rondeau. Police have checked numerous locations since he was reported missing at around 10:00 a.m. He was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wambli Drive wearing blue...
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
Why did South Dakota Mines receive a grant for $120,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 2004, The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has been giving grants to South Dakota Mines for the purpose of training people on mine safety. Since then, 4,500 people have gone through the program. What is MSHA?. The Mine Safety and Health Administration has...
Check out how some Rapid City college students got out of the classroom to work with local law enforcement officials
RAPID CITY,S.D.– Unless it is found in Rapid City’s Art Alley, graffiti is considered to be vandalism. In the state of South Dakota, vandalism and intentional damage to property can be anywhere from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 2 felony depending on the damage costs. In a special partnership, the Rapid City Police Department and college students came together to help remove some of the tags.
FIGHTING BACK: Community-led patrols have positive impact on violent crime in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residents who live on-edge in a North Rapid City neighborhood that was riddled with violence over the summer are now starting to sleep a little easier thanks to one group of volunteers. The group of anywhere from 15 to 25 people have gathered seven nights...
Q&A: The Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit ‘Pivot Point’ receives operations grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded a $4 million grant to Pivot Point, the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit. The grant will fund the first 36 months of operations in the new facility, which Pivot Point hopes they can open in November or December this year.
Fentanyl involved in multi-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Eglin Street and E. North Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash that involved injuries. When police arrived on scene, they saw several vehicles including a grey Toyota Camry...
