ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Interested in winter volleyball? Registration is now open

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Registration for the Rapid City Recreation Department’s Winter Volleyball Leagues is open. “There’s a chill in the air and that means it’s time to be thinking winter volleyball,” said Recreation Specialist Matt Brandhagen. “These leagues provide great opportunities to compete and have fun with friends and coworkers.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon

Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Salvation Army of the Black Hills preparing for annual winter clothes distribution

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
Rapid City, SD
Sports
newscenter1.tv

Looking for a great coffee shop? Try Common Grounds in Spearfish

Common Grounds has brewed some of Spearfish’s favorite hot, cold, and blended drinks for over 20 years. The coffee shop features an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, as well as sweet treats. Owner Corey Brost says, “Y. ou have just the coffee shop and deli-type of experience.”. Brost...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

How you can get started in hunting as an adult

This is a free course for teaching adults, young adults and families how to hunt. Participants learn to purchase proper tags, understand what land they can and can’t use for hunting, learn how to use hunting gear and even process a doe. “You can take somebody who has got...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Ice Arena
newscenter1.tv

Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Missing 10-year old Louis Rondeau found safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Louis Rondeau. Police have checked numerous locations since he was reported missing at around 10:00 a.m. He was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wambli Drive wearing blue...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why did South Dakota Mines receive a grant for $120,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 2004, The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has been giving grants to South Dakota Mines for the purpose of training people on mine safety. Since then, 4,500 people have gone through the program. What is MSHA?. The Mine Safety and Health Administration has...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out how some Rapid City college students got out of the classroom to work with local law enforcement officials

RAPID CITY,S.D.– Unless it is found in Rapid City’s Art Alley, graffiti is considered to be vandalism. In the state of South Dakota, vandalism and intentional damage to property can be anywhere from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 2 felony depending on the damage costs. In a special partnership, the Rapid City Police Department and college students came together to help remove some of the tags.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fentanyl involved in multi-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Eglin Street and E. North Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash that involved injuries. When police arrived on scene, they saw several vehicles including a grey Toyota Camry...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy