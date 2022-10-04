RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO