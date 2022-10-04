Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Building You: Jocelyn Galicia Powell of 2U Auto
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Jocelyn Galicia Powell is the owner and operator of 2U Auto, a mobile detailing company in Wichita. “We come to wherever your car is parked to detail it inside...
KWCH.com
Wichita nurses consider unionizing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Fasta Pasta
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long gone are the days of standing around, waiting for your pot of water to boil. At least that’s the claim from the makers of a microwaveable device that’s promised to help you cook the perfect pasta in 15 minutes or less. The Fasta...
Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
KWCH.com
Another warm day in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns to the state today and so do warmer, summer-like temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s, or roughly ten degrees above average for early October. A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas later today into the night....
KWCH.com
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment. Participants are eligible for Textron Aviation’s benefits package.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Wichita franchise is opening to help dogs and their owners
A franchise is coming to Wichita next month that’s designed to help both dogs and their owners, the franchisee said.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Wichita Advanced Learning Library
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s always a ton to do at the Wichita Advanced Learning Library. Coming up this weekend is Tech Day, an event that will feature lots of hands-on tech opportunities including 3D printers and VR headsets!. You can find more information at www.wichitalibrary.org/events. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
KWCH.com
Newstalk: Holiday Galleria
Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash. special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Salina Regional Airport hosts National Aerobatics Championship. Updated: 20 hours ago. Pilots gathered in Salina will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The […]
KAKE TV
Protecting yourself as a consumer as trash problems continue in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants consumers, including those who use Best Value Services for trash pickup, to know its Consumer Protection Division is ready to help if you are experiencing frustrations with a business. KAKE News has been following complaints that Best...
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
KWCH.com
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi. The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know...
KWCH.com
Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists
It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall. Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria. Profits from the Junior League of Wichita's Holiday Galleria help support a number of local nonprofit organizations. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Junior League of Wichita's...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
Comments / 0