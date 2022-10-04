ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
