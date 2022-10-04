Read full article on original website
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind the scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37
It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Report: Draymond Green 'Forcefully Struck' Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were separated at Golden State Warriors practice
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight
Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the Draymond Green altercation with Jordan Poole.
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
NBA・
Blake Griffin tosses subtle shade at Brooklyn Nets while complimenting new Celtics teammates
Former Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin threw a little shade in the direction of his previous team this week as
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record
There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
2 Warriors Stars Reportedly Get Into A Fight At Practice
On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
