A New ‘BMF’ Documentary Is Headed To STARZ This Fall
A new documentary about the rise and fall of Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, is headed to STARZ later this month. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is described as the “real story told by family, former BMF members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.” Journalists and consultants close to these key players will also take part to provide authentic historical and cultural context. The limited, eight-part series will provide viewers an exclusive look into the Flenory’s feuds, drug deals, skeptical murders, and high-profile parties featuring A-list hip-hop figures. Additionally,...
A new must-watch Netflix documentary is coming next month
Friday, September 30, would have marked Vanessa Guillen’s 23rd birthday. Sadly, the US Army soldier who’d always dreamed of joining the military was murdered in 2020 by a fellow soldier — which also came after she’d been subjected to sexual harassment while stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. Now, two years later, a new Netflix documentary is set to debut on the streamer that will delve into the particulars of this tragedy that rocked the country during the pandemic.
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
See photos of the stars at EW's Toronto Film Festival portrait studio
Hollywood returned north in full force this year, with stars dropping by EW and PEOPLE's portrait studio to celebrate and strike a pose.
The Northman to Detroit: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Alexander Skarsgård is the Icelandic prince out to avenge his father’s murder in Robert Eggers’ bloodthirsty tale, while John Boyega is caught up with racist cops in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1967 reenactment of the Algiers Motel incident
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
Adam Faison endured 'grueling' 'Hellraiser' shoot
"Hellraiser" actor Adam Faison discusses the behind-the-scenes process to convey his character's torture scene.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals Release Date on AMC
The 2022 New York Comic-Com has barely started and we already have some great news for horror and thriller series fans. In a panel held today, AMC Networks revealed the release date and the first official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The series will be the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which already gave us the gripping Interview with the Vampire. The good news for fans of vampires and witches is, we won’t have to wait long for the upcoming series: It premieres in the very first week of January.
World Screen News
Canadian Premiere Set for New Monster High Series
The new comedy-adventure series Monster High, based on the popular Mattel brand, is set to debut in Canada on YTV on October 29. The show follows the teenage children of famous monsters as they discover who they are, embrace their differences and learn to be fierce and fearless. In addition to airing on YTV, it will stream live and on-demand on STACKTV.
Collider
Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Begins Filming This Fall in Georgia
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola will begin shooting Megalopolis, his epic drama film, this fall in Georgia, according to Deadline. Coppola has planned the production of Megalopolis for over twenty years now, and is financing almost all of the project himself. The budget is reported to be nearly $100 million, and he is betting on himself with the vast stake he's placed on the film.
SiriusXM Adds Law&Crime Streaming Channel to Programming Lineup
NEW YORK – October 3, 2022 – Today SiriusXM announced the addition of Dan Abrams’ TV network, Law&Crime, to its streaming channel lineup. The simulcast of the popular TV network features daily live trial coverage, expert legal analysis, and original true-crime stories. The channel is available to stream today on Law&Crime channel 793.
