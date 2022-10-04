Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Micron to open 'transformational' chip plant in Syracuse suburb, bring thousands of jobs
The computer memory chip specialist Micron will build a chip manufacturing facility in the White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, potentially bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the region, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday during a news conference. President Joe Biden released a statement on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?
One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Computer chip factory and up to 50,000 jobs coming to N.Y.
NEW YORK -- A big investment in technology jobs is coming to upstate New York.State officials announced Tuesday that Micron is dedicating up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory in Clay, just north of Syracuse, that will create nearly 50,000 jobs."Transformational for upstate New York. Transformational for America. This, this, is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation," Sen. Chuck Schumer said."Those building trades workers are probably going to continue to buy houses, invest in our communities, raise their kids here. There are children who are not even born yet who will be working in this project," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.Hochul said $10 billion from the commitment will be invested over the next 10 years.
Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State
You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
The decades-long chase to land a semiconductor giant near Syracuse (timeline)
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County leaders have spent decades trying to lure a major employer to a few hundred woodland acres of land north of Syracuse. The ideas have ranged from a vehicle factory to an indoor farm to a pharmaceutical plant. (One idea from the 1980s? Make it a landfill.)
RELATED PEOPLE
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
waer.org
It's official: A chip manufacturer is moving in to the Town of Clay
Standing on stage at Syracuse University with a screen in the background that read "Micron is coming to New York," U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer confirmed the semiconducter manufacturer will make its home in Onondaga County's town of Clay. Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Continue to check back...
Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs
Micron Technology plans to spend up to $100 billion building a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs in what would be the largest single private investment in New York history. Micron plans to announce details today about the project, which would create up to 9,000 jobs...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company
UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
Can The Utility Company Control Your Heat This Winter In New York
Autumn has arrived in the northeast and as temperatures begin to cool off, a lot of us are thinking about if it's time to turn the heat on. Now, while we may see a mini-fall heatwave or two before winter really sets in, we all know it's pretty much downhill from here weatherwise.
wwnytv.com
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
New York’s Cheapest Gas Can Be Found Here
Gas Prices across the country seem to have leveled off but the good news is that here in New York we are still seeing the average price of a gallon of gas drop week to week. Of course, if you are like me, you are looking for the best deal around. So where is the cheapest gas right now in New York State?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onondaga Community College to provide training pipeline for Micron jobs
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When international technology company Micron announced its plans to build a computer chip manufacturing plant at Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay Tuesday morning, Buffy Quinn, the Assistant Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences at Onondaga Community College got emotional. “This is life-changing, it’s regional-changing,” Quinn said. […]
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
NY1
Gov. Hochul opens new computer chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse with Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday to announce a new $100 billion deal to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. A bill that was passed in the final days of the legislative session earlier this year helped pave the way for the new facility, which will bring an estimated 50,000 jobs to upstate New York.
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
Comments / 0