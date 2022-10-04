ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
TRAFFIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?

One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

Computer chip factory and up to 50,000 jobs coming to N.Y.

NEW YORK -- A big investment in technology jobs is coming to upstate New York.State officials announced Tuesday that Micron is dedicating up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory in Clay, just north of Syracuse, that will create nearly 50,000 jobs."Transformational for upstate New York. Transformational for America. This, this, is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation," Sen. Chuck Schumer said."Those building trades workers are probably going to continue to buy houses, invest in our communities, raise their kids here. There are children who are not even born yet who will be working in this project," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.Hochul said $10 billion from the commitment will be invested over the next 10 years.
TECHNOLOGY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State

You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
Kathy Hochul
Chuck Schumer
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY
waer.org

It's official: A chip manufacturer is moving in to the Town of Clay

Standing on stage at Syracuse University with a screen in the background that read "Micron is coming to New York," U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer confirmed the semiconducter manufacturer will make its home in Onondaga County's town of Clay. Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Continue to check back...
CLAY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York’s Cheapest Gas Can Be Found Here

Gas Prices across the country seem to have leveled off but the good news is that here in New York we are still seeing the average price of a gallon of gas drop week to week. Of course, if you are like me, you are looking for the best deal around. So where is the cheapest gas right now in New York State?
TRAFFIC
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga Community College to provide training pipeline for Micron jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When international technology company Micron announced its plans to build a computer chip manufacturing plant at Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay Tuesday morning, Buffy Quinn, the Assistant Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences at Onondaga Community College got emotional.  “This is life-changing, it’s regional-changing,” Quinn said. […]
CLAY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
NY1

Gov. Hochul opens new computer chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse with Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday to announce a new $100 billion deal to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. A bill that was passed in the final days of the legislative session earlier this year helped pave the way for the new facility, which will bring an estimated 50,000 jobs to upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

