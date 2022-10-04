ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
CNBC

European markets close lower as rally fades; PMI data points to recession

European stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day 1% lower. Retail stocks dropped 3.2% to lead losses as the majority of sectors and all major bourses closed in negative territory. Oil and...
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Guardant Health Topped the Market on Thursday

The Stephens prognosticator's take is extremely bullish. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Oct. 5, 2022: Important Rate Eases

Mortgage rates on Wednesday followed a split path, but an important rate fell. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates rose, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates receded. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

Chevron could keep flying higher as a result of global energy supply constraints. Occidental stock could jump even more if Berkshire Hathaway continues aggressively buying it. Apple could easily beat expectations with sales of its new products during the upcoming holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
