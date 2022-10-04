Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
European shares log best day since mid-March as interest rate angst eases
Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose sharply on Tuesday, in line with global peers, boosted by growing hopes that central banks may ease the pace of future interest rate hikes as they attempt to bring down high inflation.
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
CNBC
European markets close lower as rally fades; PMI data points to recession
European stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day 1% lower. Retail stocks dropped 3.2% to lead losses as the majority of sectors and all major bourses closed in negative territory. Oil and...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October
Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Guardant Health Topped the Market on Thursday
The Stephens prognosticator's take is extremely bullish. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why General Electric Investors Should Prepare for Bad News (And Why It Doesn't Matter)
Ongoing supply chain issues threaten GE's earnings and free-cash-flow generation. Many issues will be rectified over time, and order growth remains strong. For now, it's not a problem with demand, but meeting that demand -- investors should keep an eye on orders the next time GE releases earnings. You’re reading...
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Oct. 5, 2022: Important Rate Eases
Mortgage rates on Wednesday followed a split path, but an important rate fell. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates rose, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates receded. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4
Chevron could keep flying higher as a result of global energy supply constraints. Occidental stock could jump even more if Berkshire Hathaway continues aggressively buying it. Apple could easily beat expectations with sales of its new products during the upcoming holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead
Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
Comments / 0