Absentee ballot request forms being accepted in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Absentee ballot request forms are now accepted in Linn County. Call or email the Election Services Office, 319-892-5300 or elections@linncountyiowa.gov. Blank request forms will be in the weekly PennySaver until Oct. 12. To return your completed request form, you can:. Mail it to Election Services,...
UI hosting Johnson County candidate forum Thursday. Here's how to watch
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Staff Council and Faculty Senate are hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming general election on Thursday, October 6. The event is free and open to the public and will featured six contested races that Johnson County voters will decide on election day.
Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
Linn County Board of Supervisors Awards $150,000 in Legacy and Community Attraction Grants
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Board of Supervisors this week awarded $150,000 in grants from its Legacy and Community Attraction Fund to four non-profit organizations. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process. The Board of Supervisors established the Linn County Legacy...
Advocates for Social Justice respond to AG decision in William Rich shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice are responding to Wednesday's news that the Iowa Attorney General and Linn County Attorney have found the August 30 police shooting of William Rich was legally justified. While Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says this will...
Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
Linn County Attorney: August 30 police shooting was "pretty obvious call" for officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On Wednesday the Linn County Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against two officers who fatally shot a Cedar Rapids man in August. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says he reviewed police body camera footage, witness narratives, and...
Linn Co. Attorney & Iowa AG say CRPD officers justified in deadly August shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney's Office says Cedar Rapids Police officers were justified in a deadly shooting in late August. Multiple officers from CRPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle, 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, in the early morning hours of August 30th.
New state record set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
ANAMOSA, Iowa — On Saturday, new state records were set at the Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off in the largest pumpkin and long guards categories. Pete Caspers from Peosta had the largest pumpkin, weighing in at 2424 pounds. This bested the previous state record, also held by Caspers.
Domestic violence fatalities decline slightly in first eight months of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022. Nine women and three bystanders were killed as a result of these domestic violence cases. The 12 deaths in 2022 represent a decrease in the number of...
Domestic violence Intervention Program to host Shop for Shelter
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) will host its 16th annual Shop for Shelter event on October 15th from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. DVIP is partnering with several grocery stores in the Iowa City area on this event. Participating stores include all Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in Coralville and Iowa City.
Sheriff's deputy shot in Coggon receives Iowa Law Enforcement Purple Heart
Linn County Sheriff's Deputy Will Halverson was awarded an Iowa Law Enforcement Purple Heart Tuesday. Halverson was wounded last year responding to a robbery at the Casey's General Store in Coggon. During the June 20, 2021 shooting, prosecutors say suspect Stanley Donahue fired ten rounds at him, hitting him in the hip and leg.
Books to be moved from Uptown Marion Library ahead of new library opening in November
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be changes at the Uptown Branch of the Marion Public Library beginning October 10th. The book collection will no longer be available for browsing, but people can still pick up holds and use computers at 1064 6th Avenue in Marion. This...
New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
Cedar Rapids CSD gets $14.8 million grant for magnet schools
Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting nearly $15 million dollars in grant funding over the next five years for its magnet schools. The district has four magnet schools and one new magnet high school opening next year. The district says it will receive grant funding disbursement of $6,489,965 for...
Closure at First Avenue and Scott Boulevard in Iowa City for improvement project
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — To complete the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard Intersection Improvements project, the intersection will be closed in Iowa City. The closure will begin Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The new roundabout in the area will be open once the closure is finished. The...
New trial date for teen accused of killing his parents in Cedar Rapids last October
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The trial for the Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has been pushed back once again. The murder trial for Ethan Orton will begin on December 20th, 2022 at 9 am at the Linn County Courthouse. Attorneys for Orton filed...
Linn County Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is warning of scammers trying to take your money. LCSO says no officials will call you and tell you that you missed jury duty and need to pay in order to stay out of jail. Scammers are...
Portion of Fairmeadows Boulevard to close in Iowa City for Highway 6 Trail Project work
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between Hollywood Boulevard and Highway 6 until Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic until Oct. 30. These closures will facilitate work associated with the...
