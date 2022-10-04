ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Absentee ballot request forms being accepted in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Absentee ballot request forms are now accepted in Linn County. Call or email the Election Services Office, 319-892-5300 or elections@linncountyiowa.gov. Blank request forms will be in the weekly PennySaver until Oct. 12. To return your completed request form, you can:. Mail it to Election Services,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
IOWA CITY, IA
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
New state record set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest

ANAMOSA, Iowa — On Saturday, new state records were set at the Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off in the largest pumpkin and long guards categories. Pete Caspers from Peosta had the largest pumpkin, weighing in at 2424 pounds. This bested the previous state record, also held by Caspers.
ANAMOSA, IA
Domestic violence Intervention Program to host Shop for Shelter

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) will host its 16th annual Shop for Shelter event on October 15th from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. DVIP is partnering with several grocery stores in the Iowa City area on this event. Participating stores include all Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in Coralville and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sheriff's deputy shot in Coggon receives Iowa Law Enforcement Purple Heart

Linn County Sheriff's Deputy Will Halverson was awarded an Iowa Law Enforcement Purple Heart Tuesday. Halverson was wounded last year responding to a robbery at the Casey's General Store in Coggon. During the June 20, 2021 shooting, prosecutors say suspect Stanley Donahue fired ten rounds at him, hitting him in the hip and leg.
COGGON, IA
New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids CSD gets $14.8 million grant for magnet schools

Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting nearly $15 million dollars in grant funding over the next five years for its magnet schools. The district has four magnet schools and one new magnet high school opening next year. The district says it will receive grant funding disbursement of $6,489,965 for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Linn County Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is warning of scammers trying to take your money. LCSO says no officials will call you and tell you that you missed jury duty and need to pay in order to stay out of jail. Scammers are...
LINN COUNTY, IA

