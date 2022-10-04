Read full article on original website
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has ordered Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene be immediately suspended from office after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, which was filed on Tuesday, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a...
District Attorney asks Sheriff Jody Greene to resign over alleged racially-charged comments
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County District Attorney, Jon David, is calling on Sheriff Jody Greene to resign from his position following alleged racially-charged remarks. David wrote a letter to Greene Monday, formally requesting his resignation as Sheriff of Columbus County. The letter goes into detail behind...
Arrest reports from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2
Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North...
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
NC sheriff rejects calls to resign from DA, others after his racist remarks
The district attorney has urged Jody Greene to “make the honorable decision to resign.”
Commissioners to name acting sheriff at 4 p.m. meeting
The Columbus County Commissioners have called an emergency 4 p.m. meeting today (Wednesday) with the sole purpose of naming an acting sheriff. “The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a sheriff and approve the bond for same,” the notice sent at 1:48 p.m. stated. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ chambers on the third floor of 127 W. Webster St. and will be open to the public.
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
