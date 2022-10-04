The Columbus County Commissioners have called an emergency 4 p.m. meeting today (Wednesday) with the sole purpose of naming an acting sheriff. “The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a sheriff and approve the bond for same,” the notice sent at 1:48 p.m. stated. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ chambers on the third floor of 127 W. Webster St. and will be open to the public.

