Columbus County, NC

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments

There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Arrest reports from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2

Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
Commissioners to name acting sheriff at 4 p.m. meeting

The Columbus County Commissioners have called an emergency 4 p.m. meeting today (Wednesday) with the sole purpose of naming an acting sheriff. “The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a sheriff and approve the bond for same,” the notice sent at 1:48 p.m. stated. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ chambers on the third floor of 127 W. Webster St. and will be open to the public.
Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action

Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
