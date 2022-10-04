Spurs training camp: Sochan talks his NBA debut and gets called 'sprinkles'; Jones discusses Vassell, Sochan's development and more

Read full article on original website
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell
Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
Could Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant be even more explosive this season?
Ja Morant was dressed in his Memphis Grizzlies warmup, dancing to the arena's pregame music when he made eye contact with Kennedy Chandler and took off running toward the rim. Chandler floated an alley-oop pass to Morant, then the All-Star point guard caught it with his left hand and spun in the air like a tornado.
KENS 5
Fan episode: What do Spurs fans think about the rookies in their debut & DeRozan's recent comments? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan Danny Sandoval to discuss what the fanbase is thinking about the Spurs rookie trio - Malakai Branham, Blake Wesley, Jeremy Sochan - preseason debut. Also, are fans taking DeMar DeRozan's thought on playing...
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
KENS 5
Top draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype in a classic duel
HENDERSON, Nev. — In a rare exhibition that featured the two most highly-touted prospects in the next NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype. At 7'3" or taller with the moves of a shooting guard, scouts have been salivating over Wembanyama for years. The French 18-year-old plays for Metropolitans 92 in France, and the team traveled to Nevada to face off against a G League Ignite team that the springy guard Henderson has been playing for since last season when he was 17.
NBA・
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
1 Major Reason Jae Crowder Trade To Miami Heat Is Unlikely
The Miami Heat made a big decision earlier this week when they agreed to a four-year, $130 million rookie contract extension with Tyler Herro. That not only locks him in long-term to remain in South Beach, but it means that the Heat will not be allowed to trade him this NBA season either.
KENS 5
'You have to do what's best for your organization' | Spurs GM Wright on trading Dejounte Murray, team's direction
SAN ANTONIO — Once the 2022 NBA offseason started, it didn't take long for the San Antonio Spurs to continue the process of rebuilding the team for the future. During the last season, the team started by trading Derrick White to Boston, Bryn Forbes to Denver, and Thaddeus Young to Toronto.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
Without designed plays, Rockets rookie Tari Eason making a big impact
HOUSTON — Rockets rookie Tari Eason had an intriguing NBA preseason debut in Sunday’s 134-96 win over San Antonio. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward connected on 9-of-13 shots (69.2%) in only 21 minutes played. Going back to his LSU career, ending the...
KENS 5
Preseason game preview Spurs vs Magic, in-depth discussion of Primo's injury & more | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview the San Antonio Spurs' preseason game versus the Magic as well as a look at how the Spurs did in the NBA.com GM survey. Also, special guest Dr....
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
KENS 5
Spurs news: Vassell is a 'Ben 10' fan, executive leadership promotions, new Spurs merch is coming, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule. Let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black. SPURS ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS. The team recently announced five executive leadership...
KENS 5
LOOK: Spurs' Blake Wesley enjoys his first fan-event and his new car
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley is making sure he gets to know all his new Spurs fans and got in his first meet-and-greet autograph session. Wesley made a pitstop in Del Rio, Texas at Toyota De Rio car dealership for a meet-and-greet with fans. He...
Isaiah Roby Impresses in Spurs Preseason Opener vs. Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs seemed to have added a gem of versatility over the offseason, as Isaiah Roby showed what he can do in the preseason opener against the Houston Rockets.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Preview: Big 3 Sits Out, Lonnie Walker IV Makes Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers might be 0-2 in the preseason, but there have been a lot of reasons for optimism so far and that will look to continue on the second night of their Las Vegas back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That onus will fall on the team’s young players,...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
What's up with that weird, mysterious post by the San Antonio Spurs?
Is it OJ from Jordan Peele's new movie 'Nope'?
Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip
Nate McMillan spoke with the media before the Atlanta Hawks first preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
