Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Apple Insider

Apple is the greatest stock of all time says CNBC's Jim Cramer

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer advises investors to tenaciously hold on to Apple stock for the long term, regardless of any short-term issues. Following a recent stock fall after rumors about iPhone 14 demand, CNBC personality Cramer has urged investors to not sell their Apple stocks. According to CNBC, Cramer...
