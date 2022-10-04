Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice
On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was apologetic after fight with Jordan Poole
Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
Klay, Iguodala's opening-night status uncertain for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO – When the Warriors take the court Thursday for a full-squad scrimmage, the squad will be less than full. Klay Thompson almost certainly will be no more than an observer, and there is no doubt Andre Iguodala will be restricted to the sideline. Iguodala has been declared...
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers sat a few veterans in their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Joel Embiid and James Harden don't have much to prove, the Sixers gave them a night off after a week-long training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. On the other hand, Brooklyn didn't want to...
NBC Sports
How 'showmen' Steph, Klay wowed Draymond at Japan 3-point contest
Warriors fans at Saitama Super Arena in Japan were treated to watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson pair up in a 3-point contest last weekend. To everyone's delight, the Splash Brothers combined to knock down 17 of 22 3-point attempts, handily beating Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.
Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr shoot down report of Poole's behavior: 'Absolute BS'
Steph Curry didn't mince words when addressing the report that Wednesday's altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole stemmed from an issue with the young guard's attitude. Speaking with reporters after practice Thursday, Curry said that any speculation that Poole's demeanor changed because of the looming Oct. 17 deadline to...
Steph Curry proving why he's unique face of franchise in Green-Poole aftermath
Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke to reporters for 15 minutes Thursday about the fall out of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident that happened Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Maxey continues preseason tear, raising already high expectations for Sixers star
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers feels the next step in 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey’s evolution is getting his shot without a play being called for him. Maxey appears to be doing a solid job of that through two preseason games. The shooting guard has combined to score 41 points...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Victor Wembanyama, the French teenage star, wows NBA folks in Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. — Everything you needed to know about the 2023 NBA draft could be learned in the parking lot sandwiched between the water slide and nondescript minor league hockey arena. As NBA executives and scouts piled out of their black SUVs, no one was wiping a late Vegas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV Will Make His L.A. Debut, But Several Lakers Vets Will Sit Vs. Timberwolves
Your Los Angeles Lakers are going to be somewhat short-handed when they tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for their third preseason game of 2022. View the original article to see embedded media. As head coach Darvin Ham hinted last night, he is going to sit veteran Los Angeles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Philadelphia 76ers: Which Bench Players Stood Out So Far?
Although the preseason gives time for stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden to get warmed up and reacclimated following a long offseason, it can be even more important for players fighting for more minutes. A case and point being Wednesday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Philadelphia defeated...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Wall’s new role with Clippers: He could be a ‘nightmare’
LOS ANGELES — Before shootarounds, practice days and games, John Wall likes to enter gyms wearing dark sunglasses. Before the former No. 1 overall draft pick begins his first season as a Clipper — and after playing only 113 games since 2017 — Wall has described a clear vision of his long-in-the-making return.
NBC Sports
Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player
It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline ‘internally’
Draymond Green is not expected to miss any games for punching teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation during practice, Warriors GM Bob Myers said Thursday. That’s not to say he is escaping any punishment, it will just be handled internally, Myers said. Green showed up at Chase Center and...
