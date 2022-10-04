Fans in East Lansing are frustrated with a 2-3 start for the Spartans, and MSU has an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. Their first battle will be against Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are on a roll, starting off the season 5-0 with a No. 3 ranking. The have won out against the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. QB CJ Stroud is generating Heisman buzz, dominating on offense and picking up 1,376 passing yards on the season so far.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO