Football

247Sports

Four-star safety commit Ben Minich talks Notre Dame

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Ben Minich committed to Notre Dame back on Aug. 5. The 5-11, 185-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Duke, West Forest, Indiana, Iowa State, Stanford and may others across the country. How have things been going since? Irish...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Saturday's bout against Ohio State to be largest underdog role for Spartans in 24 years, per analyst

Fans in East Lansing are frustrated with a 2-3 start for the Spartans, and MSU has an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. Their first battle will be against Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are on a roll, starting off the season 5-0 with a No. 3 ranking. The have won out against the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. QB CJ Stroud is generating Heisman buzz, dominating on offense and picking up 1,376 passing yards on the season so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five-star Receiver locks in next Notre Dame visit

When Notre Dame takes on Stanford on Oct. 15, there will be a lot of talent on campus in the form of top recruits and prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that a priority target for the Fighting Irish has set his next trip to Notre Dame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State
Virginia State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival

Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
NFL

