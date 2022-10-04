Read full article on original website
Four-star safety commit Ben Minich talks Notre Dame
West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Ben Minich committed to Notre Dame back on Aug. 5. The 5-11, 185-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Duke, West Forest, Indiana, Iowa State, Stanford and may others across the country. How have things been going since? Irish...
saturdaytradition.com
Saturday's bout against Ohio State to be largest underdog role for Spartans in 24 years, per analyst
Fans in East Lansing are frustrated with a 2-3 start for the Spartans, and MSU has an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. Their first battle will be against Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are on a roll, starting off the season 5-0 with a No. 3 ranking. The have won out against the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. QB CJ Stroud is generating Heisman buzz, dominating on offense and picking up 1,376 passing yards on the season so far.
Five-star Receiver locks in next Notre Dame visit
When Notre Dame takes on Stanford on Oct. 15, there will be a lot of talent on campus in the form of top recruits and prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that a priority target for the Fighting Irish has set his next trip to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame football has No. 1 strength of schedule per Sports Reference
This isn’t one of those seasons in which people can confidently say, “Notre Dame doesn’t play a tough schedule.” Far from it. Through Week 5, Notre Dame had the No. 1 strength of schedule among all 131 FBS teams per Sports Reference. There were five opponents...
How Marcus Freeman wants injured Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to make an impact
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is out for the season, but Marcus Freeman has challenged him to still find ways to make himself better as an observer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
ESPN
UConn down, Texas up in final 2022-23 women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25
The transfer portal frenzy has subsided since our mid-June Way-Too-Early top-25 rankings for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. That doesn't mean it was entirely quiet the past couple months (see: Shaylee Gonzales heading to Texas), and at that point, Paige Bueckers was still a healthy national player of the year candidate.
