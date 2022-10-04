ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access

MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District announces annual celebration

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) will celebrate the past year and recognize the Cooperator of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year at the Annual Celebration Thursday, November 3. The Celebration will be held at the Lexington Senior Civic Center, 67 E. Main...
MANSFIELD, OH
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Richland County, OH
Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway. R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Food distribution held at Galion Schools

GALION- A food distribution was sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and held at Galion Schools on Sept. 27. Second Harvest Food Bank distributed assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, protein, and produce to over 345 families in partnership with Galion City Schools. Ohio State Representative Riordan McClain also came out to help.
GALION, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
MANSFIELD, OH

