Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WDBO

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at original price

Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows. In the filing, dated Monday, Musk ‘s attorneys signaled his intent to continue to closing...
CoinDesk

Dogecoin Loses Momentum From Musk Twitter Acquisition News

Elon Musk's favorite memecoin, dogecoin (DOGE), appears to have lost the momentum it was gathering following Tuesday's news that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO's purchase of Twitter (TWTR) was back on the table. The Shiba Inu dog-meme-inspired crypto was trading at around $0.063 at the time of writing, a decline of...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.3% in September

However, the company has some promising developments on the way that caused the stock to rally in September. In addition to Netflix hiring top executives to lead its venture into advertising, analysts are increasingly confident in Netflix's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
