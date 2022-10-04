Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today
One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Elon Musk is no longer Wall Street's darling
Could Wall Street's love affair with Elon Musk be over?
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he'll pay $44B to buy Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk's trove of private text messages is a bad look for him — and another win for Twitter, experts say
Hundreds of Elon Musk's texts could work against him in his court battle with Twitter, experts say. The texts were released Thursday as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit. The messages appear to show Musk was aware of issues with bots ahead of offering to buy...
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at original price
Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows. In the filing, dated Monday, Musk ‘s attorneys signaled his intent to continue to closing...
Why Elon Musk Capitulated On Twitter Deal And What Would Be The Hard Part For Him Now: Analyst Shares Thesis As He Ups Price Target
The uncertainty that prevailed since April over the Twitter deal has almost come to an end following Musk renewing his interest. Musk knew his chances of a victory in Delaware court were slim, Daniel Ives says explaining the rationale behind the development. In a U-turn, Elon Musk decided to go...
Dogecoin Loses Momentum From Musk Twitter Acquisition News
Elon Musk's favorite memecoin, dogecoin (DOGE), appears to have lost the momentum it was gathering following Tuesday's news that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO's purchase of Twitter (TWTR) was back on the table. The Shiba Inu dog-meme-inspired crypto was trading at around $0.063 at the time of writing, a decline of...
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.3% in September
However, the company has some promising developments on the way that caused the stock to rally in September. In addition to Netflix hiring top executives to lead its venture into advertising, analysts are increasingly confident in Netflix's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
