ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

JDH
2d ago

Why isn't the judge going after a fellow attorney the LOSER Attorney General who's fault the collapse is....

Reply
4
Related
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Midland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland County, MI
Government
City
Gladwin, MI
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Dam Failure#Dams#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#District Court
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Cannon’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Ruling Just Got Benchslapped

In its ruling yesterday overturning Judge Aileen Cannon’s injunction—with regard to the approximately 100 documents bearing classified markings seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence—the 11th Circuit did not merely overrule Judge Cannon, it went out of its way to detail the many ways in which Judge Cannon had fundamentally misstated the law.In my more than 25 years of practice as a criminal and civil litigator (including three years as an assistant U.S. Attorney), I do not believe that I have read an appellate decision that was more dismissive of the lower court. The 11th Circuit sent a clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy