Read full article on original website
Related
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
realhomes.com
10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail
When paint or wallpaper just won't cut it, there are stunning wood wall decorating ideas you can turn to, for major design impact. Wooden finishes, paneling and exposed wood are back in the world of wall decor ideas and interior design – in a big way. And judging by the best looks out there for all four walls, it’s clear to see why. The natural material helps to bring texture and interest to just about any space. And although it might be an old-age material, it can inject a modern twist into your walls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022
Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner stands out for its impressive cleaning power and fast drying time.
homedit.com
How to Clean White Walls Without Removing Paint
If you’re wondering how to clean white walls, you’re not alone. While white paint makes a room look bigger and freshens a space, it also shows dirt more than any other color. The level of effort it will take to clean your walls depends on your paint sheen...
How to clean laminate floors
HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
Keep it Simple: Disassembling the fall garden
Putting the garden to bed in the fall is quite a bit different than “assembling” the spring garden. In the spring there is of course the planting of seeds and started plants in orderly rows but there is quite a bit of prep work involved before the assembling and the laying down of seeds may commence. The previous fall the garden was rototilled, the almost final act in “disassembling” the garden. In the spring, once the snow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can This Cheap Glass Cleaner Get Stains Out of Your Car’s Upholstery?
If you have upholstered car seats like me, they’re probably sporting a few stains. (I’m splurging on leather for my next car!) Plus, I have three kids, so you can imagine what my seats look like. From spilled Gatorade during a road trip to transporting sweaty flag football players after a game, my car has seen it all.
CARS・
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffalo-style beef bites: recipe
Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect bite sized tailgate snack. 1-1/2 to 2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces. 2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce for Buffalo wings, divided. 2 teaspoons garlic powder. 2 teaspoons onion powder. 1/4 cup...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Base Cabinet Pull-Out
The Kitchen Tower from Häfele America is a versatile base pull-out for frameless cabinets featuring built-in trays, dividers and holders designed to store go-to kitchen essentials such as spices, knives, chopping boards and more. Available in two sizes: 450 (18”) and 600 (24”), the Kitchen Tower automatically glides out when the cabinet door is opened, making all contents easily accessible from three sides, notes the firm. Available finishes include silver or anthracite.
Country diary: The awful relief of seeing gannets in flight
The Minch, the Hebrides: One comes so close to our ferry I can see its eggshell-blue eye. But how many more should there be?
msn.com
How To Easily Remove Soda Stains From Your Carpet
You don't need to worry about spilled soda on your carpet because there are easy methods to remove even the most vibrantly colored smear. What's important is to use the right cleaning products so you don't ruin the color of your rug in the process. According to Cordless Vacuum Guide, bleach-based cleaners will remove the stain but will also get rid of all the dye from your carpet, leaving you with a light spot.
How to clean a carpet or rug with baking soda? We walk you through the process.
Carpets and rugs are a haven for germs. Learn the basics on how to clean your rugs or carpets properly using baking soda.
How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck
Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
Get a Discounted, Minimalist Lamp That Provides Customized Illumination Ahead of Prime Day
Equip your office with the perfect lighting and save big.
Comments / 0