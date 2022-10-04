ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
realhomes.com

10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail

When paint or wallpaper just won't cut it, there are stunning wood wall decorating ideas you can turn to, for major design impact. Wooden finishes, paneling and exposed wood are back in the world of wall decor ideas and interior design – in a big way. And judging by the best looks out there for all four walls, it’s clear to see why. The natural material helps to bring texture and interest to just about any space. And although it might be an old-age material, it can inject a modern twist into your walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How to Clean White Walls Without Removing Paint

If you’re wondering how to clean white walls, you’re not alone. While white paint makes a room look bigger and freshens a space, it also shows dirt more than any other color. The level of effort it will take to clean your walls depends on your paint sheen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
HOME & GARDEN
Petoskey News Review

Keep it Simple: Disassembling the fall garden

Putting the garden to bed in the fall is quite a bit different than “assembling” the spring garden. In the spring there is of course the planting of seeds and started plants in orderly rows but there is quite a bit of prep work involved before the assembling and the laying down of seeds may commence. The previous fall the garden was rototilled, the almost final act in “disassembling” the garden. In the spring, once the snow...
PETOSKEY, MI
The Independent

8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine

While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
HOME & GARDEN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Buffalo-style beef bites: recipe

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect bite sized tailgate snack. 1-1/2 to 2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces. 2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce for Buffalo wings, divided. 2 teaspoons garlic powder. 2 teaspoons onion powder. 1/4 cup...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Base Cabinet Pull-Out

The Kitchen Tower from Häfele America is a versatile base pull-out for frameless cabinets featuring built-in trays, dividers and holders designed to store go-to kitchen essentials such as spices, knives, chopping boards and more. Available in two sizes: 450 (18”) and 600 (24”), the Kitchen Tower automatically glides out when the cabinet door is opened, making all contents easily accessible from three sides, notes the firm. Available finishes include silver or anthracite.
HOME & GARDEN
msn.com

How To Easily Remove Soda Stains From Your Carpet

You don't need to worry about spilled soda on your carpet because there are easy methods to remove even the most vibrantly colored smear. What's important is to use the right cleaning products so you don't ruin the color of your rug in the process. According to Cordless Vacuum Guide, bleach-based cleaners will remove the stain but will also get rid of all the dye from your carpet, leaving you with a light spot.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck

Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
HOME & GARDEN

