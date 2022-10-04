Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
Two teenagers injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot around 2:10 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Nearly an hour later, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot near 83rd and Cameron.
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
CBS 58
Milwaukee officer intentionally struck by vehicle recovering at home; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they've arrested a woman accused of striking an officer with a vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered unoccupied and the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested. A Milwaukee police detective fired his weapon at the vehicle she was allegedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis boy dead, mother sentenced to 33 years in prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis woman charged in connection to her son's death was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6 to 33 years in prison. Tasha Rockow, 33, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (consequence death), physical abuse of a child and second-degree reckless homicide in August. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th Street Viaduct crash, 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three men were killed when their vehicle crashed off Milwaukee's 16th Street Viaduct Thursday night, Oct. 6 following the start of a police pursuit connected to a drug investigation. Police said officers spotted a Toyota Avalon near 22nd and Mineral and a suspected drug transaction. The driver fled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miniature horse at UW-Whitewater, police capture safely
WHITEWATER, Wis - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police captured a miniature horse that got loose on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. Severus, the mini horse, apparently had so much fun on campus he didn't want to go home. The horse ran a lengthy tour around campus and was later caught with help of campus staff from UWW Health and Counseling, UWW Student Activities and Involvement, and other helpful citizens.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbery near 39th and Vienna, men sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9. The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
Shooting at Kosciuszko Park, at least 1 injured
At least one person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kosciuszko Park Monday night, according to Milwaukee police.
wtmj.com
Two-year-old shot while playing at Milwaukee park
MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide
MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Sick or dangerous?
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of threatening mass violence in Waukesha says he never actually planned to hurt anyone. He suffers from bipolar disorder, but refuses to take any medication and that's why his family came to FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan explains why experts say it's harder to force someone into treatment than send them to jail.
