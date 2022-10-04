Read full article on original website
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock.Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl Icahn has scored an estimated $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff. The...
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
Instagram turns to Instacrash as app bug strikes and users are forced onto other social media sites
Frustrated Instagram users were forced to use other social media sites to vent their anger yesterday after the app repeatedly crashed. Many reported the app failed to work after being opened, despite numerous attempts. Normal troubleshooting steps, such as switching the phone off and on or deleting the app and...
YouTube appears to be testing making people pay in order to watch videos in 4K resolution by upgrading to YouTube Premium
In a reply to a user who tweeted that 4K was showing up as a premium-only feature, YouTube Support tweeted the user was part of an "experiment."
Phone Arena
Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro
It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Investopedia
All Facebook and Instagram Users in the U.S. Can Now Display Their NFTs
A long-awaited digital collectible feature has finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced last week that its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be available to millions of U.S. users. The new feature lets Facebook and Instagram users connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their accounts and show off their NFTs. Meta also announced NFT support on Instagram for 100 different countries.
techunwrapped.com
How to use Android on your PC in a simple way
The mobile phone market is divided into two different platforms: iOS and Android. However, if there is something to highlight, it is that in terms of video games, its importance has been increasing in recent years and with exclusive titles along the way. However, having a powerful terminal is very expensive. Well, we are going to teach you how to run android games and apps on windowswith which you will save having to buy a mobile phone for it.
“Made By Google 2022” Event Unveils New Pixel Devices
Google unleashed an array of devices at its “Made by Google” launch event, with everything from its first smartwatch to several new Pixel phones.
