Cell Phones

daystech.org

Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here

Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro

It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
CELL PHONES
Investopedia

All Facebook and Instagram Users in the U.S. Can Now Display Their NFTs

A long-awaited digital collectible feature has finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced last week that its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be available to millions of U.S. users. The new feature lets Facebook and Instagram users connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their accounts and show off their NFTs. Meta also announced NFT support on Instagram for 100 different countries.
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

How to use Android on your PC in a simple way

The mobile phone market is divided into two different platforms: iOS and Android. However, if there is something to highlight, it is that in terms of video games, its importance has been increasing in recent years and with exclusive titles along the way. However, having a powerful terminal is very expensive. Well, we are going to teach you how to run android games and apps on windowswith which you will save having to buy a mobile phone for it.
CELL PHONES

