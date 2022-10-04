Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified

CARROLTON, TX (1080 KRLD) - More is being learned about a house fire in Carrollton that led to a shocking discovery.

Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.

Tuesday police said they believed a man killed his father and sister and took his own life before flames spread through the house on the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.

Police identified the son as 53-year-old William Randolph Singer. His father was 77-year-old William Roy Singer Jr. and his sister was 51-year-old Cheri Ann Singer.

The son was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head. He and his father lived in the home together while the daughter lived nearby, also in Carrollton, police said. An official cause of death is pending.

Cheri Singer was a preschool teacher at Holy Covenant Early Childhood Development Program in Carrollton.

The school organized a community gathering Thursday afternoon in remembrance of Singer.

