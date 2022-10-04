ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson releases sample abortion referendum, pushes back on Evers' special session call to make it possible

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgLhs_0iM3MdSY00

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson released a sample referendum question for Wisconsin's abortion law Tuesday, the same day the state's Republican legislators shot down an attempt from the Democratic governor to make such an initiative possible.

Johnson himself did not support Gov. Tony Evers' special session aimed at creating a pathway to amend the state's 1849 abortion ban, calling the effort a political move by Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

The Oshkosh Republican's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that voters are more concerned with crime, illegal immigration and record-high inflation.

"We’ve seen poll after poll showing Wisconsinites primarily concerned with record inflation and rising crime," Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning said. "Instead the Democrats seek to divide the public by exploiting the issue of abortion by politicizing it before an election that should be focused on the disastrous results of their governance."

When asked by reporters earlier in the day why he didn't support Evers' special session, Johnson said: "I don't know what he's proposing in terms of (a) referendum."

Johnson's sample ballot aimed to answer the question: "At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the life of an unborn child?"

It listed 10 options, from banning abortion at the moment of conception, to each month of pregnancy up until the eighth month or "never — an unborn child has no right to life."

The ballot did not include options for exceptions, but the senator's office noted the proposal was just a sample, and such questions could be added. Johnson has said he supports abortion exceptions for instances of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is in danger.

Johnson in a statement suggested the single-issue referendum could be proposed in other states to "inform elected representatives on how 'we the people' would balance the rights of a mother with the rights of her unborn child."

In Wisconsin, however, voters cannot change law by a statewide referendum. Rather, a constitutional amendment is required. The legislature can, however, submit questions to the public through an advisory referendum, which gauges public opinion but does not change law.

Still, the Republican-controlled legislature is unlikely to act.

On Tuesday, both the state Assembly and Senate gaveled in and out of Evers' special session in a matter of seconds.

Evers last month in his call for the session cited Johnson's comments to the Journal Sentinel proposing the referendum.

The governor's proposal would have created a statewide binding referendum process through a constitutional amendment, allowing voters to file petitions with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to hold a vote on proposed state laws and constitutional amendments or to repeal current state law, according to Evers' office.

Still, Johnson opposed the effort that would have made his referendum possible, claiming the process should not be initiated now.

"Because of the profound nature of this decision, the debate should not be rushed or used as a political instrument, but instead allow enough time for a thorough discussion," Henning said in her statement.

It is unclear when or how Johnson wants the question to be posed to Wisconsin voters.

There is no formal guidance about whether an advisory referendum can be posed as a multiple-choice question in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. A previous election board opinion, however, did allow for multiple-choice questions to be used if they meet certain criteria, including ensuring response options are distinct and "cover all options."

Johnson, in a tight reelection race against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has been criticized by Democrats for his stances on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion access.

The Oshkosh Republican previously supported legislation in 2011 declaring the right to life starts at fertilization and has repeatedly co-sponsored federal legislation that would ban abortion 20 weeks after fertilization.

He also signed on to an amicus brief last year urging the Supreme Court to uphold a Mississippi law limiting abortions after 15 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest.

More recently, Johnson indicated he would not support a GOP bill introduced last month that would ban abortion nationwide 15 weeks post-fertilization, saying that decision should be left up to the states. He later proposed the referendum.

"Ron Johnson is using women's lives as political pawns," Barnes said in a statement. "No stunt will change the fact that Ron Johnson supported an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother."

Barnes added: "His positions are callous, and frankly they're disqualifying."

With just over a month before the election, the issue of abortion has become a focus for Democrats as Republicans, including Johnson, have turned their attention to public safety.

A September Marquette University Law School Poll showed abortion was the sixth most important issue to voters. Inflation and crime were the two top concerns.

That same poll indicated 63% of Wisconsinites opposed the decision to overturn Roe, with 29% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 95% of Democrats reporting they disagree with the decision.

Johnson has said the November election should not be about abortion.

"What I am hearing from Wisconsinites," he said Tuesday, "is that they are primarily concerned over how to cope with 40-year high inflation, record gasoline prices, rising crime, baby formula shortages, and open borders resulting in a flood of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs."

Bill Glauber of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed from Milwaukee.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 92

Shirley Ward
2d ago

As usual, our governor called a special and the retrumplican legislature gaveled inand gaveled out. They are afraid to put women's health on the ballot because they are afraid of the outcome.As far as Johnson goes, he needs to fade away. It came out today, he was in on planning Jan 6 with a Trump lawyer that morning.

Reply(12)
41
Nancy Macksam
2d ago

Johnson is another Trump cult folllower. No interest in helping his constituents. Just making money for himself and his cronies. No policies of his just obstructing anything with the welfare of hardworking Americans in mind proposed by Democrats.

Reply(14)
36
TheHighCommander
2d ago

Ask yourself in who’s lifetime will the state legislature submit questions to the public through an advisory referendum, which gauges public opinion? It’s obviously not happening with the current mindset of our state’s GOP. Get out and vote in November and pull the plug on these insufferable SOBs!

Reply(1)
16
Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’

During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona Mirror

Strange bedfellows: Brnovich and Dems both want Ducey to call a special session to resolve abortion law confusion

The head of the Arizona Democratic Party and a coalition of liberal community organizations are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to eliminate confusion over Arizona’s abortion laws, and they have an unexpected ally — the office of Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Ducey has repeatedly stated that a 15-week abortion […] The post Strange bedfellows: Brnovich and Dems both want Ducey to call a special session to resolve abortion law confusion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mandela Barnes
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Republican#Democratic#Democrats
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TIME

Where Abortion Is Literally on the Ballot in 2022

Since the Supreme Court eliminated the national right to abortion in June, abortion policy has been sent back to the states. Now some of those states are letting voters decide directly how abortion should be regulated within their borders. Six states have amendments or measures affecting abortion on the ballot...
MICHIGAN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy