Louisiana nearing drought conditions

New Orleans has had just a sprinkle of rain in the past 26 days. Shreveport has gone 23 straight days without any rainfall, and Baton Rouge; 24. Louisiana climatologist Barry Keim says three to four inches of rain would be normal for September, and the state is dangerously dry.

“We just don’t have enough rain out there on the ground and it’s just starting to cause various problems in Louisiana,” Keim said.

He says while the unusual weather affects all of us, farmers are suffering the most.

“We are in dire straits,” said Keim. “The farmers I can tell you are not happy at all.”

October is usually a dry month and a welcome break from summer temperatures, but Keim says if we don’t get rain soon it could spell trouble for your lawn.

“The lawns get stressed and it weakens their resilience and they’re more susceptible to getting devoured by certain insects,” Keim said, and added there’s no relief in sight.