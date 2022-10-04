Breaking down Amendment 1

This November Amendment 1 is on the ballot in Illinois. Proponents of this amendment are calling it a worker's rights amendment. However, opponents of the amendment say that it is unnecessary and will lead to higher taxes and uncheck power for public sector union bosses.

"Amendment 1 is a tax hike in disguise," said Mailee Smith of The Illinois Policy Institute .

Smith, who is the Director of Labor Policy, explained the nuances of the amendment. She argues that this amendment enshrines protections for labor unions that, as defined, could allow labor unions to negotiate for things that are outside of the realm of compensation. Smith says the new powers would essentially allow union leaders to override existing state laws.