ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Breaking down Amendment 1

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk4jz_0iM3MZsW00

This November Amendment 1 is on the ballot in Illinois. Proponents of this amendment are calling it a worker's rights amendment. However, opponents of the amendment say that it is unnecessary and will lead to higher taxes and uncheck power for public sector union bosses.

"Amendment 1 is a tax hike in disguise," said Mailee Smith of The Illinois Policy Institute .

Smith, who is the Director of Labor Policy, explained the nuances of the amendment. She argues that this amendment enshrines protections for labor unions that, as defined, could allow labor unions to negotiate for things that are outside of the realm of compensation. Smith says the new powers would essentially allow union leaders to override existing state laws. Listen to the audio above or the podcast to hear the full interview. Don't forget to download the Audacy App to take The Annie Frey Show with you wherever you go.

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.1 FM Talk

Liz Cheney says she is willing to campaign for Democrats

On Saturday, while discussing the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) said she would be willing to campaign for Democrats instead of those in her party if they support claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Cheney was asked in a discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival if...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
97.1 FM Talk

Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons recalled after people hospitalized with listeria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak linked to brie and camembert cheese. The recalled cheeses are made by Old Europe, Inc. and were distributed between Aug. 01, 2022, and Sept. 28. Multiple brands are being targeted in the recall, including Trader Joe's, Fredericks, and Good & Gather, among others, officials said.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Breaking Down#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy