ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

Missouri man convicted in brothers’ deaths admits to fraud

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jOO1_0iM3MYzn00
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland Nelson. Nelson pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers.

The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He entered the plea just days after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

The brothers’ father reported them missing July 21, 2019, after they didn’t return from a visit to Nelson’s farm, where they had gone to collect a $250,000 debt. Nelson was supposed to be caring for cattle for the brothers, according to court records.

The Diemel family sent livestock to Nelson’s farm to be cared for and sold between 2018 and 2019. The animals were neglected and many died. But Nelson charged the family full price, according to court documents.

When the Diemels asked for their money back, Nelson intentionally sent a damaged check to Nicholas Diemel, which prompted the brothers’ visit to his farm.

Prosecutors said Nelson shot the brothers and drove their pickup truck off of his farm. He told authorities he put the men’s bodies in 55-gallon barrels and burned them. Nelson told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

The remains were later found in Missouri and in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska, that had been purchased in Missouri.

He was sentenced to two life terms without parole for the killings. No sentencing date has been scheduled for the federal charges, but the crimes carry up to three decades behind bars, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Comments / 7

Related
KMBC.com

Garland Nelson enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud, firearm charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree...
BRAYMER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Braymer, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Braymer, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Shawano County, WI
Shawano County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Nebraska State
kscj.com

NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Murder#Sentencing
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 40 months for straw purchasing guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man will spend over three years in prison for his role in straw purchasing guns, including one that was used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar last year.Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday.He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms in May.Young-Duncan's co-conspirator would buy the guns, state on a federal form that they were the actual buyer, and transfer the gun to Young-Duncan, who would transfer it to another person, court documents said. Together they worked to illegally obtain dozens of firearms, including multiple 9mm semiautomatic pistols.One of the guns purchased was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in October of 2021. That shooting left a woman dead and 14 people injured, and two men were charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
abc17news.com

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hill

Teen helps officer injured in Missouri shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri police officer injured in a shooting over the weekend is expected to be OK, partially thanks to the help of a teenager. On Saturday, police in Excelsior Springs were trying to arrest a man wanted for an assault on a law enforcement officer when he began firing at them. One officer was hit in the shoulder and wrist before the man, identified as 65-year-old Carl Carrel, was fatally shot by another officer, authorities explained.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home last Wednesday night after a caller said a man and a 6-year-old boy were found dead near the town of Kaibeto. Police said both bodies had a gunshot wound to the head and King had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy