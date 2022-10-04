ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys start 21-day practice window for LB Damone Clark

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdHJJ_0iM3MX7400

UPDATE (10/5): Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team is starting the 21-day practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark.

"I think the rehab process is complete," McCarthy said Wednesday. "And I'm personally happy we waited as long as we did, because now this young man can jump in there full speed. But he hasn't put on pads in a year and a half, so let's be realistic about that. It'll be good to get him out here working. I'd like to see where he is at the end of the week, but in a lot of ways he's like a guy that just showed up at training camp and missed ramp-up and missed the whole offseason program. He just needs the work. It'll be great to have him out there."

The Cowboys placed Clark on the Non-Football Injury list after selecting him in the fifth-round in the draft this past April. He must be activated off the list in the next three weeks or he'll spend the rest of the season on the NFI.

The original story follows:

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting some good news on the injury front in the next few weeks, who will reportedly open the 21-day practice window for talented rookie linebacker Damone Clark in the coming days.

According to the report , Clark's rehab has gone smoothly, and if he performs to the Cowboys satisfaction over the 21-day period, he could be added to the active roster.

A former first team All-SEC performer and a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker, Clark is a first round talent who's stock slipped due to injury.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk that was discovered during the NFL Scouting Combine, and which has sideline him thus far.

Before being sidetracked with the injury, Clark was one of the most dominant defensive players in college football, finishing the 2021 season with 135 tackles -- the second most in the country.

Clark also added 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

If Clark is able to return at full strength, his initial contributions to the team would likely come through special teams.

In other injury news, the Cowboys will leave wide receiver James Washington on injured reserve, as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#The Non Football Injury#The Butkus Award
105.3 The Fan

Love of the Star: Cowboys-Rams preview

On today’s edition of Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus share any final thoughts before the Cowboys fly out to LA to face off against the defending champs. Bobby fires off 5 Cowboys questions heading into Sunday’s game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy