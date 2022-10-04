It's nice to talk about city projects that involve a lot of dollars, but ZERO tax dollars. Yep, no initiatives, referendums or mill levies here. Only ambition, vision and a strong desire to meet the demands of thousands of Missoulians. That is the driving force behind what is known as the "Here for Good" campaign, which officially launches tomorrow (Thursday) at an event to be held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds (the public is invited). And according to organizers, the most money ever requested for a Missoula fundraiser.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO