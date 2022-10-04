Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle accident

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Kentucky, Sept. 30, 2022.

Private First Class Kaden J. Jones was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

"The Bastogne family is shocked and saddened by the news of Pvt. 1st Class Jones’ sudden death,” said 1st Brigade commander Colonel Kevin Sharp. “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to his family and friends. They are all in our hearts during this tragic time."

Born in Ohio, on June 6, 2003, Jones enlisted in the Army from Panama City, Florida in July of 2021. He attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Jones was subsequently assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as an infantryman.

Jones’ awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Air Assault Badge.

Fort Campbell authorities are working with the Oak Grove Police Department in its ongoing investigation.

For more information, please contact the 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Office, Maj. Daniel Mathews, at Daniel.w.Mathews.mil@army.mil or 931.217.5074.