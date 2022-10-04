ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poweshiek County, IA

Semi-truck, grain wagon crash leaves one dead in Poweshiek County

By Francesca Block
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
A Grinnell man died after his semi-truck crashed into a grain wagon in Poweshiek County Monday night.

Garland Roth, 68, of Grinnell, rear-ended a grain wagon driven by a 72-year-old Brooklyn man at around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on V18 Road near Brooklyn, according to the report.

The report shows that Roth, who was driving a semi-truck, was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred. He died as a result of the accident and was transported to the Kloster Funeral Home by the Poweshiek Emergency Medical Services.

The report shows the driver of the grain wagon suffered injuries from the accident and was transported to the Grinnell Hospital.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register.

