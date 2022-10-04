Read full article on original website
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
WSAZ
Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man convicted in Ohio murder
POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
WSAZ
Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
1 injured in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. Police say when they arrived, […]
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, Putnam 911 received a call from a home on the 600 block of Hodges Road in Hurricane from a man who told dispatchers that his neighbor was pounding on his door saying he had […]
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
WVNT-TV
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
WSAZ
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
Deputies search for missing Gallia County teen
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022. Deputies say Partlow […]
Man arrested for robbing Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies arrested a man Saturday who is accused of robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a robbery at the business which is located in a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville. Employees […]
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in Beckley, accused of shaving a woman’s hair looking for a wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges out of Raleigh County. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on October 3, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic call. Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Charles Quarles, was holding a black knife in his hand and had several knives in his pocket. When deputies performed a Terry Frisk, they found crystal meth in his pocket.
Ironton Tribune
Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges
COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
Possession of meth with intent to deliver lands Fayette man felony offense
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County announced on October 4, 2022, a Fayette man has been sentenced to prison for a federal drug charge. Shawn A. Kuhn, 53, of Fairview, was sentenced to one to fifteen years for the felony crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to […]
