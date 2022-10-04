Texas City PD launches investigation into nursing home at center of elderly abuse video

Texas City police confirm they're investigating a potential case of elderly abuse at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.

No charges have been filed to this point against the workers seen jerking and kicking an 86-year-old man on camera, but ABC13 can confirm they are no longer employed at the facility.

The man's granddaughter, who spoke only with us on Monday, said she couldn't believe what she witnessed when she pulled up the footage.

"I was just speechless," his granddaughter, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, said. "I know it does happen, but I didn't think it would happen to my grandfather."

According to the Medicare website, the most recent health inspection of Solidago Health and Rehabilitation was done by state officials in July 2021.

It found violations related to the grooming of residents, the storage and usage of medication, and issues with sanitation, but none of those were deemed serious. In fact, each of the eight violations listed were labeled as containing a "minimal level of harm or potential of actual harm" based on federal standards.

With that being said, the Medicare website uses state data from multiple years to give nursing homes a five-star rating, and Solidago Health and Rehabilitation has one star

Texas Health and Human Services is working to provide us with additional inspection reports of the facility.

"I know some people don't believe that elderly should be put in nursing homes, but it doesn't mean for the people who should be put in nursing homes should be mistreated," the man's granddaughter said.