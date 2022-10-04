ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Runners full of anticipation ahead of Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO - It’s marathon time in Chicago and for runners like sisters Anna and Elisa Ragone from Brazil, celebrations were already underway. "Over the last few months, our long runs were apart so tomorrow we’ll get to run together again for the first time in a long time," the sisters said.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 2 teens among 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago. A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy shot on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot near Chicago's North Side Lake View neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the boy was outside in the 4300 block of N. Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was shot in the knee. The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and is...
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by stray bullet while in Humboldt Park apartment

CHICAGO - A man was struck by a stray bullet in Humboldt Park Sunday morning. At about 10:07 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in his apartment in the 4200 block of West Kamerling when he was struck in the body by a stray bullet, police said. The man was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com

Parking tickets in Chicago surge by 25.7%

CHICAGO - To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
fox32chicago.com

Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago embraces chilly weather as temps drop overnight

CHICAGO - Today will start with temps in the 40s. We have lake-effect rain showers expected through early afternoon in Chicago, lingering in northwest Indiana until mid to late afternoon. Gusty winds are possible today up to 30 or 35 mph out of the northeast. A colder afternoon is ahead...
fox32chicago.com

Englewood man missing, hasn't been seen in over a week: police

CHICAGO - A man was reported missing from Chicago's Englewood area. Police say Tracy "Nook" Blackstone has been missing since Sept. 30. Blackstone is a 60-year-old Black man. He's about 5'9 and 160 lbs. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. If anyone has information...
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the street Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 59-year-old was on the street around 3:42 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue when two gunmen approached and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the arm and...
fox32chicago.com

Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured

CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man, 19, was shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side in the Humboldt Park area. At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a man was shot multiple times in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue. The victim self transported to St. Anthony's Hospital but was transferred...
